Jordan Chiles Speaks Out on IOC’s Final Decision Regarding “All-Black” Olympic Moment

It has been more than two years since Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics floor final was taken away. But the story goes far beyond a single medal. It is something that Chiles continues to fight to regain today, not only for herself but for the historic all-Black podium moment, which almost happened until it was taken away!

“I want the world to know this was never just about me. It is about every athlete who has ever stood on a podium, trusting that the rules would be applied fairly,” Chiles told Time.com. “Athletes are entitled to the same basic fairness and due process that anyone else expects when their dream is on the line, and they have followed all the rules.”

The event that led to it all occurred on August 5, 2024, in Paris Games. Jordan Chiles originally placed fifth in the women’s floor exercise. Her coach, Cecile Landi, submitted a scoring inquiry about her difficulty value, which was initially accepted. That adjustment propelled Chiles into third place, awarding her the bronze medal and creating a rare all-Black Olympic podium alongside Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade.

However, it did not last long. Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed and stated that the complaint was lodged too late, under a rigid one-minute time limit for lodging complaints of scoring. The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) concurred and struck down the score penalty. Chiles was relegated to the fifth position, and the bronze was formally awarded by the IOC to Ana Maria Barbosu of Romania. The medal and the historic podium moment were gone.

Looking back on the ordeal, Jordan Chiles said, “ I fight for that historic all-Black podium. A moment that was etched into the hearts of everyone who witnessed it. It is a powerful reminder that when our world seems to be chaotic and our future uncertain, the spirit of the Olympic Games can be a beacon to guide us back to humanity.” But the story didn’t end there.

The controversy has always centered on the timing of the scoring inquiry. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) insisted they had video and audio evidence showing Landi submitted the inquiry within the one-minute window. But that evidence has not been reviewed by CAS in the initial ruling. And now, it seems Chiles is one step closer to reclaiming her bronze medal after recent court developments.

New evidence brings hope in Jordan Chiles’ fight for fairness

In January 2026, the gymnast received a major boost: the Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled in her favor on a procedural point and sent the case back to CAS for reconsideration with the new evidence included. While the medal was not immediately restored, the decision reopened the door for Chiles to reclaim the podium she had briefly stood on…a chance to finally rewrite that lost history.

The new recordings appear to show Landi clearly saying, “Inquiry for Jordan” roughly 47 to 55 seconds after the score was posted, well within the rule. “Seeing that evidence finally recognized was not just a legal victory. It was an emotional one that has reminded me of my younger self,” Chiles said.

That younger version, Jordan Chiles says, believed that hard work, integrity, and respect for the rules would be enough.

“I think about the young version of myself often. The little girl who fell in love with gymnastics before she ever knew what a courtroom was. She believed that if you worked hard, played by the rules, and showed up with integrity, the system would meet you there, “Chiles shared with time.

For now, Jordan Chiles remains confident. Not only in the truth of what happened, but in the principle that athletes’ voices matter:

“I have always believed in winning on the merits. That belief extends beyond the competition floor. It applies wherever fairness is tested,” she said.

She adds, “I did not choose this fight because I wanted to relive a painful moment. I chose it because justice should not depend on who you are or how powerful you are. It should depend on the facts. On the evidence. On doing what is right.”

It’s clear that this struggle for Jordan Chiles transcends the personal. She fights for all athletes atop that Olympic stage and for future dreamers, who need an honorable system to match their aspirations.