IOC Responds to Banning Ukraine Star’s Tribute for Fallen Countrymen

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from wearing his “helmet of memory”—a racing helmet adorned with photos of fellow Ukrainian athletes, including boxer Maksym Halinichev and figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who lost their lives amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He appealed the decision to the International Olympic Committee, but the IOC upheld the ban, with spokesperson Mark Adams explaining the reasoning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There was an informal meeting last night with Mr Heraskevych, his coach, and the delegation, and we reiterated our understanding of the athlete’s wish to pay tribute to his fellow Ukrainian athletes, expressing his sorrow, which he’s done during training and on social media,” said Adams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “The games need to be separated from all types of interferences. All the athletes, competing, can concentrate on their performance. This helmet contravenes the above-mentioned guidelines. After the meeting, we also have reiterated that we will make an exception to the guidelines to allow him to wear a black arm band during competition to make that commemoration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the IOC, rules regarding political expression under Rule 50.2 of its Olympic charter were violated because of the ‘helmet of memory.’ The rule states, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Ukraine’s Olympic Committee’s appeal asked the IOC to allow Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete with the helmet on. They took the proper measures to comply with “the safety requirements and IOC rules.” Even noting that, it “was confirmed as meeting established standards during official training.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The skeleton athlete even posted on social media on Monday, saying that he raced for them. Unfortunately, the IOC went past the appeal, leading to a message from Heraskevych.

“A decision that simply breaks my heart,” Vladyslav Heraskevych lamented on social media. “The feeling that the IOC is betraying those athletes who were part of the Olympic movement, not allowing them to be honoured on the sports arena where these athletes will never be able to step again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Heraskevych has refrained from talking to the media and is preparing for the competition. The 27-year-old is hopeful of earning a medal as the first skeleton athlete from Ukraine. He finished fourth at the last World Championship. Amid all the chaos, he had found solace in the Ukrainian president’s words, who feels the same pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukrainian President shares an honest confession on Vladyslav Heraskevych’s stance

Heraskevych’s love for his country and the fallen athletes did not go unnoticed. His social media post caught the attention of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke in the same tune as him.

“This truth cannot be inconvenient, inappropriate, or called a ‘political demonstration at a sporting event’,” said Zelenskyy on his official X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of Russia, the skeleton athlete doubled down on the ‘betray’ part. The IOC cleared 13 athletes from Russia to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) in Milano-Cortina. That’s not all, there were several flags throughout the venue, but it was the helmet that was banned. He has questioned why these individuals are allowed to compete without flags or the national anthem.

Despite everything, the IOC is firm in its stance. For now, the Ukrainian skeleton athlete is keeping his eye on the prize at the 25th Winter Olympics. During the 2022 Games, Vladyslav Heraskevych finished 18th. Will he walk away with a medal around his neck this time?