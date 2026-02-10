IOC Responds to Banning Ukraine Star’s Tribute for Fallen Countrymen

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from wearing his “helmet of memory”—a racing helmet adorned with photos of fellow Ukrainian athletes, including boxer Maksym Halinichev and figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who lost their lives amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He appealed the decision to the International Olympic Committee, but the IOC upheld the ban, with spokesperson Mark Adams explaining the reasoning.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“There was an informal meeting last night with Mr Heraskevych, his coach, and the delegation, and we reiterated our understanding of the athlete’s wish to pay tribute to his fellow Ukrainian athletes, expressing his sorrow, which he’s done during training and on social media,” said Adams.
He further added, “The games need to be separated from all types of interferences. All the athletes, competing, can concentrate on their performance. This helmet contravenes the above-mentioned guidelines. After the meeting, we also have reiterated that we will make an exception to the guidelines to allow him to wear a black arm band during competition to make that commemoration.”
The question about Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych addressed during today’s press briefing at #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/ZpI3Pbsu4l
— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 10, 2026
According to the IOC, rules regarding political expression under Rule 50.2 of its Olympic charter were violated because of the ‘helmet of memory.’ The rule states, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
Ukraine’s Olympic Committee’s appeal asked the IOC to allow Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete with the helmet on. They took the proper measures to comply with “the safety requirements and IOC rules.” Even noting that, it “was confirmed as meeting established standards during official training.”
The skeleton athlete even posted on social media on Monday, saying that he raced for them. Unfortunately, the IOC went past the appeal, leading to a message from Heraskevych.
“A decision that simply breaks my heart,” Vladyslav Heraskevych lamented on social media. “The feeling that the IOC is betraying those athletes who were part of the Olympic movement, not allowing them to be honoured on the sports arena where these athletes will never be able to step again.”
Currently, Heraskevych has refrained from talking to the media and is preparing for the competition. The 27-year-old is hopeful of earning a medal as the first skeleton athlete from Ukraine. He finished fourth at the last World Championship. Amid all the chaos, he had found solace in the Ukrainian president’s words, who feels the same pain.
The Ukrainian President shares an honest confession on Vladyslav Heraskevych’s stance
Heraskevych’s love for his country and the fallen athletes did not go unnoticed. His social media post caught the attention of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke in the same tune as him.
“This truth cannot be inconvenient, inappropriate, or called a ‘political demonstration at a sporting event’,” said Zelenskyy on his official X account.
His helmet bears portraits of our athletes who were killed by Russia. Figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who was killed in combat near Bakhmut; Yevhen Malyshev, a 19-year-old biathlete killed by the occupiers near Kharkiv; and other Ukrainian athletes whose lives were taken by… https://t.co/IL2tFB786l
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 9, 2026
Speaking of Russia, the skeleton athlete doubled down on the ‘betray’ part. The IOC cleared 13 athletes from Russia to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) in Milano-Cortina. That’s not all, there were several flags throughout the venue, but it was the helmet that was banned. He has questioned why these individuals are allowed to compete without flags or the national anthem.
Despite everything, the IOC is firm in its stance. For now, the Ukrainian skeleton athlete is keeping his eye on the prize at the 25th Winter Olympics. During the 2022 Games, Vladyslav Heraskevych finished 18th. Will he walk away with a medal around his neck this time?