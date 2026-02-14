Is Aidan Oldenburg Related to Stephen Nedoroscik? All About USA’s Headband-Wearing Curling Star

Lookalikes are real. And if you don’t believe us, just look at Aidan Oldenburg and Stephen Nedoroscik. Both of them look very similar with a mop of dark hair and prominent black-rimmed glasses. While Nedoroscik is more widely known because of his glasses, Oldenburg has a unique identity. The 24-year-old has gained fame for his signature red headband.

Many fans sincerely have copied his style when watching his game. When the two athletes connected through a video call, the resemblance was so uncanny that Nedoroscik even joked about offering to be a “plus-one” for the curling team. However, looks can be deceiving, which brings us to a very important question: are Aidan Oldenburg and Stephen Nedoroscik related?

Who is Aidan Oldenburg?

To answer the previous question, no, apart from their looks, both these athletes aren’t related in any way. The first major difference is their titles and hometowns. Oldenburg is a 24-year-old curler from Mapleton, Minnesota, making his debut at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. On the other hand, Nedoroscik hails from Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 27-year-old gymnast became a breakout star at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is widely known as the “Pommel Horse Guy,” who won two bronze medals. He is pretty popular with his Clark Kent look, where he is sitting calmly with his glasses on.

What is the story behind Aidan Oldenburg’s headband?

Want to know the story of “Curling Rambo”? Let’s get to it. Last August, when Oldenburg’s team returned from a tournament in Canada, he brought a set of headbands for the whole team, just for laughs. While his teammates eventually stopped wearing theirs, Oldenburg kept his for the U.S. Olympic Trials. When Team Casper got selected to qualify for the 2026 Games, he felt he had to “keep it going.”

Aidan Oldenburg of the United States in action against Czechia in a mens curling round robin match during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Oldenburg decided to stick with the band and make it a permanent fixture after his coach’s young niece and nephews saw him wearing it and asked if he was a “ninja.” That interaction solidified his decision to keep the headband.

Since he is the team lead, Oldenburg does high-intensity sweeping that burns 800 to 1,000 calories per game. So he finds the band less hot than the traditional curling hats, and it helps to keep sweat and hair out of his eyes. Plus, the headband offers a simple way for fans to show their support by wearing one themselves.

Why do fans think Aidan Oldenburg and Stephen Nedoroscik are related?

Apart from that, their signature rimmed glasses, their hair, all signal to them being related somehow.

Even if we keep these things aside, some types of hobbies are similar. Nedoroscik famously solves Rubik’s Cubes to stay sharp, while Oldenburg is a talented juggler and yo-yo enthusiast, once even juggling flaming torches. But let’s face it, these two are completely different individuals and are not related in any way.

Stephen is Polish and Slovak, born to Cheryl and John Nedoroscik. He also has a twin named Anastasia and another sister called Samantha. While specific details about Oldenburg’s parents are more private, records from U of M Extension mention his father as Bill Oldenburg.