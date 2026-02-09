Jake Paul in Tears for Another Country at Milan Olympics as Fiance Picks Up Gold Medal

Jake Paul arrived at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics fresh from a Super Bowl LX halftime controversy, having called for a viewer boycott and labeled headliner Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen” for the artist’s public criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). However, in Italy, he was found emotional following his fiancée’s Olympic feat.

Yahoo Sports reported that broadcast cameras captured Paul in the stands as a man utterly overcome, tears streaming down his face while watching the woman he loves achieve her life’s dream. Indeed, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam crossed the finish line in the women’s 1000 meters to set a new Olympic record and claim gold.

This is a developing report…