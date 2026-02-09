Team USA’s 17-Year-Old Crashes as First Free Ski Winter Olympics Ends in Nightmare

Seventeen year-old U.S skier Avery Krumme did everything she could to make it to her first Winter Olympics…even if that meant switching her sporting nationality from Canada to the United States. And her gamble paid off: Krumme earned the chance to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. But despite reaching the Olympic stage…the young athlete faced a harsh introduction to the world’s biggest competition!

Krumme had fought her way through the preliminary rounds to earn a spot among the top competitors in the women’s freeski slopestyle event. But in the final things went wrong in the end. As she hit the first rail in her third run of the day…she didn’t land it cleanly and crashed after slipping off, putting her run immediately at a disadvantage.

Kumme lost a ski as it came off after the fall, and put an abrupt end to her third and final run. The crowd cheered her courage and effort, but she eventually finished 11th.

The medals went to other athletes: Gold went to Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, who delivered a flawless and technically strong run; Silver went to Eileen Gu of China, who impressed with her consistency; and Bronze was claimed by Canada’s Megan Oldham, whose clean execution earned her a spot on the podium.

