Concerns Raised Over Mikaela Shiffrin After Loss At Milan Winter Olympics: “Looked Agitated”

History has an unfortunate way of circling back. After leaving Beijing 2022 without a medal, Mikaela Shiffrin opened the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics with real promise in the women’s team combined. For a moment, it looked like the story might finally turn, until it slipped away, causing fans to raise concerns over Shiffrin.

On February 9, after her partner, Breezy Johnson, was flawless in the downhill, clocking a 1:36.59 and putting Team USA right in the fight for gold, the door was open for Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom, where she had a chance to finish the job. But she fell short despite starting with a +0.600 lead.

Shiffrin crossed the line in 45.38, dropping the United States from first to fourth place. Their combined time of 2:21.97 was painfully close. Just 0.06 seconds slower than fellow Americans Paula Moltzan and Jacqueline Wiles, who claimed bronze.

Watching her fall short, fans couldn’t hide their emotions on X, “I’ve watched Shiffrin for years, she looked agitated and caught off-guard in the starting gate and couldn’t get into her run…having said that, it’s split seconds off the gold. She’ll be back next week.”

Another one wrote, “Mikaela Shiffrin and the Olympics just not a match, are they? Gobsmacking that she’s missed the podium in the women’s team combined…” another added.

