Mikaela Shiffrin’s Rival Sofia Goggia Faces Nightmare as Milan Comeback Starts With Terrible Crash

After winning bronze in the women’s Olympic downhill on Sunday, Italy’s Sofia Goggia was riding high. After all, she had finished behind Breezy Johnson (gold) and Emma Aicher (silver), bringing home a medal on her home snow and hence, making Italian fans proud. Just two days later, everyone was hoping she could shine again in the women’s team combined event going up against Mikaela Shiffrin. But her race didn’t go as planned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the downhill part of the team combined, Goggia lost her balance, skidded, and fell, sliding toward the safety nets. Luckily, the fall was clean, without any twisting or serious injury. And soon, Bergamo native got up quickly and skied to the finish line… waving to her home crowd to show she was okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though she was fine, the fall probably ended the medal hopes for both her and Lara della Mea in this event. Fans on social media quickly reacted:

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan added, “Sofia Goggia DNF. Classic inside-ski weighting. 🙁 Thankfully, she’s fine and able to ski away.”

Another added, “Shame for Sofia Goggia, my favourite Italian #alpineskiing #Olympics2026

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

One more chimed in, “No! Sofia Goggia is out in the women’s team combined downhill event: controlled fall but decisive – obviously – for the elimination of both her and Lara Della Mea. What a shame!”

Another added, “Noooooo. Sofia Goggia has crashed. She was lucky not to get hurt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…