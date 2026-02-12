Vladyslav Heraskevych: Courage, Controversy, and the Road to Milan

Back in 2022, Vladyslav Heraskevych made headlines with his stance in Beijing. Calling for peace, the Ukrainian athlete held up a ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign. But as he aimed to achieve great results at the 2026 Milano Cortina games, the skeleton racer from Ukraine faced a stark reality.

“I felt that it was really important to come and talk to him face-to-face. Athletes asked us to keep certain areas – the field of play, the podium and the Olympic Village – safe zones. How could we keep them safe in order to not be asked to use the field of play or the podium for something that they didn’t agree with?” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry following her in-person meeting with Heraskevych.

Coventry further added, “No one – no one, especially me – is disagreeing with the messaging. The messaging is a powerful message. It’s a message of remembrance. It’s a message of memory. It’s not about the messaging; it’s literally about the rules and the regulations. In this case – the field of play – we have to be able to keep a safe environment for everyone. And sadly, that just means no messaging is allowed.”

In a recent turn of events, Heraskevych was informed by the IOC that he will not be permitted to take any further part in the Olympics. The reason?

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych meets the press in Cortina d Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 12, 2026, after being disqualified from competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics for pledging to wear a helmet displaying images of athletes who were killed during Russian attacks on Ukraine.

He sported a helmet honoring the people of his country who perished in the war with Russia. Citing this as a violation of IOC’s policies, the Ukrainian’s dreams were shattered.

Although he has been banned from the Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete has had a remarkable career.

Looking back, Heraskevych was the very first skeleton racer from Ukraine. Previously a boxer, he began his tryst with skeleton racing in 2014.

In February 2016, Heraskevych participated in the Winter Youth Olympics and finished 8th. His biggest break came at the 2017 World Championships.

While he finished 24th, history was made: this was the first time a Ukrainian athlete competed in skeleton racing.

Heraskevych represented Ukraine in the 2017 Skeleton World Cup, the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the 2022 Winter Olympics. He also qualified for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, but unfortunately, faced a ban.

Bearing witness to the 27-year-old athlete’s past success, his father is heartbroken with the news.

Father’s pride turns to heartbreak after Heraskevych faces disqualification at the Games

Herasmevych’s father, Mr. Mykhailo, has always been a pillar of support for the athlete. Not only did he support him morally, but he mentored and prepared him to step into this international stage. When he came to know how his son would be leading the delegation carrying the flag of his country, his father was overwhelmed.

Credits via Facebook, @Ukraine Breaking News

Mr. Mykhailo shared on February 6, “I felt joy. However, it is worth noting that he deserved this honorable and responsible mission. Vladyslav does a lot. He trains a lot, and also carries not only a sports mission, but also a national one, so to speak. We constantly talk about the difficult situation, about the war in which Ukraine is currently [involved].”

The father had full faith as he believed that Vladyslav Heraskevych had the potential to win. However, he pointed out how they lack the funding that several other nations have.

Mr. Mykhailo stated that the ‘technical abilities’ of other countries are almost unlimited. Yet, he remained optimistic.

However, the pride and joy of the father and coach ended in heartbreak.

After the news of Heraskevych’s disqualification was announced, Mr. Mykhailo was in tears. Cameras captured him as his dreams shattered. Chanmin Chyun, the president of the Korea Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, tried to console him.