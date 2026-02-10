What Is Chloe Kim’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & Sponsorships

The stage is set for what could be one of the most thrilling matchups in women’s snowboard halfpipe at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Defending champion Chloe Kim is back, chasing history as she aims for a third straight Olympic gold, all while pushing through a recent shoulder injury. Standing in her way is 16-year-old sensation Choi Ga-on, who has quietly taken control of the current World Cup circuit with three gold medals.

With the spotlight now shifting toward this highly anticipated rivalry (their first head-to-head competition of the season), the excitement is only building. So before Kim and the rising star finally drop into the pipe together, let’s take a closer look at Chloe Kim’s net worth, where her earnings come from, and the endorsement and sponsorship deals that have helped shape her success off the snow.

What is Chloe Kim’s net worth in 2026?

Chloe first stepped onto a snowboard at just 4 years old at Mountain High in Southern California and was already competing by 6. When her parents realized just how special her talent on a snowboard was, they made a bold move to help her chase it. Between the ages of 8 and 10, Kim trained in Geneva, Switzerland, sharpening her skills far from home.

After finishing that chapter overseas, she returned to California as a teenager, continued training at Mammoth Mountain, and by 2013, had already earned a spot on the U.S. Snowboarding Team. From there, she went on to make history, becoming the first athlete to win the halfpipe title at the Winter Olympics, World Championships, Winter X Games, and later in the Winter Youth Olympics.

Fast forward to today, as the 25-year-old Korean-American superstar is arriving in Italy not just as a competitor, but as a two-time Olympic gold medalist, she’s now reportedly worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is $8 million more than her net worth last year.

How much has Chloe Kim earned from Snowboarding competitions?

Kim’s real breakthrough came on one of snowboarding’s biggest stages: the Winter X Games. At just 14, she grabbed her first gold medal and instantly put the sport on notice. After that, she quickly built a reputation as a once-in-a-generation talent, becoming the youngest snowboarder to win multiple X Games golds and the first woman to stomp back-to-back 1080s in competition.

From there, the momentum only grew. At the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics, Chloe Kim delivered a gold-medal run that earned the highest snowboarding score the event had ever seen at the time. She also carried the honor of serving as Team USA’s flag bearer. Two years later, she stepped onto the Olympic stage in PyeongChang and turned into a global superstar, winning halfpipe gold at just 17.

She doubled down on that success at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, defending her title and becoming the first female snowboarder to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe.

But after the spotlight faded, she opened up about losing her competitive drive and even thinking about stepping away from the sport altogether. However, as she returned in 2025, Kim claimed her third straight World Championship title in Engadin, Switzerland.

Does Chloe Kim earn a salary or only prize money?

In professional snowboarding (and Olympic sport in general), there’s no fixed salary like you’d see in a team sport or pro league, so athletes often have to piece together income from several different streams. The International Olympic Committee itself doesn’t pay athletes just for competing, and the U.S. government doesn’t fund Olympic competitors directly, meaning much of the support comes from national governing bodies, sponsors, and donor-based programs rather than traditional paychecks.

For U.S. athletes, being on the national team brings important backing: training support, travel stipends, coaching, medical care, and other resources are provided through U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), funded largely by sponsorship, media rights, and private donations. These programs help cover costs that athletes would otherwise have to pay themselves and are especially vital for those in sports without big professional circuits.

Then there are medal bonuses, which give athletes a financial reward tied directly to performance at the Olympics. Through the USOPC’s long-standing Operation Gold program, American medalists receive set bonuses (about $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze), which are paid out per medal and are one of the few guaranteed cash benefits linked to Olympic results.

Beyond national team support and medal payouts, many athletes (including Chloe Kim), rely on appearance fees, endorsements, and sponsorship deals to build a sustainable career. Top snowboarders often secure brand partnerships and commercial contracts that pay them for being visible at events, in ads, or on social media, income that can far outweigh what they make directly from competing or Olympic prize money alone.

How much does Chloe Kim make from endorsements each year?

Over the years, Chloe has quietly built one of the strongest endorsement portfolios in all of action sports, branching far beyond typical snowboard gear into athletic apparel, luxury fashion, watches, food and beverage, and major consumer brands. What started as a few sponsorships has grown into a wide network of partnerships.

Her success has attracted major global brands like Nike, Monster Energy, Mountain Dew, Breitling, Moncler, Kellogg’s, Visa, Target, Beats by Dre, and even Toyota. And now, they bring in about $4 million a year, turning her into as much of a business force as she is a champion on the halfpipe.

What investments and business ventures add to Chloe Kim’s net worth?

Beyond her dominance on the snow, the American snowboarder has also explored different creative lanes. She’s tried her hand at modeling, appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, lent her voice to characters in animated series, and even surprised fans by competing on The Masked Singer.

At the same time, she’s been thinking long-term. Chloe Kim has tapped into her entrepreneurial side as a co-founder of Togethxr, a media and commerce company created to elevate women’s voices in sports, alongside fellow stars Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, and Simone Manuel.

Stepping into the business world like this adds another layer to her story, positioning her not just as a champion on the slopes, but as a savvy businesswoman focused on building lasting stability even during the off-seasons.