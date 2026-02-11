While USA Destroyed Canada, Three Black Hockey Players Created History At Milan Olympics

The United States women’s ice hockey team extended its unbeaten run at the Milan Cortina Games with a 5-0 win over Canada on Monday. The victory improved the Americans to 4-0 and marked their third straight shutout. While Hilary Knight matched the national record for career points, the lineup’s three Black players made history as the first to share the ice in a single Olympic match.

On Tuesday, the United States and Canada renewed their storied rivalry. For the first time in Olympic women’s hockey, three Black women, including Laila Edwards, Sarah Nurse, and Sophie Jaques, competed against one another in the same game.

Already the first Black woman to represent Team USA in Olympic women’s hockey, Edwards added another milestone to her résumé with a third-period goal that sealed the Americans’ 5-0 shutout of reigning champion Canada. The goal also made her the first Black woman to score for the U.S. in Olympic competition.

“That makes me really happy. I think it just shows the growth,” Laila Edwards said. “Representation matters, especially at the very highest level.”

The 22-year-old now has three points (one goal and two assists) through four games in her Olympic debut. She admitted it “feels good to get that first (goal),” especially against Canada. Teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield said she was not surprised, praising Edwards’ scoring ability, something she has consistently displayed at the University of Wisconsin this season.

The game also featured several other milestones. Five-time Olympian Hilary Knight assisted on Caroline Harvey’s early goal, tying Jenny Potter’s U.S. record of 32 career Olympic points. Goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped 20 shots as Canada was shut out in Olympic play for the first time.

The Canadians were without captain Marie-Philip Poulin due to injury. Following the recent win, Team USA improved to 4-0, bringing its tournament goal total to 20. What does this moment mean to Edwards?

Laila Edwards sees her historic representation as an “incredible honor.”

Wearing the red, white, and blue at the Winter Olympics is about far more than chasing medals for the American. After etching her name in the history books, Edwards highlighted how the moment would be more than just representation. She knows the significance of the moment extends beyond herself.

“You know, I get to be the first of something and a role model for others,” Edwards told CBS Mornings. “I started with figure skating. It was my dad’s plan all along just to make the transition to hockey easier, even though I had no idea while I was doing it.”

Laila Edwards made her Olympic debut in Team USA’s 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the preliminary round. A senior at the University of Wisconsin, she now plays defense. She made a notable shift to hockey by age five, playing as the only girl on her team.

Though there were moments of intimidation, Edwards said she felt she belonged. “I was such a tomboy. I was basically one of them,” she recalled.

While all the struggles throughout her journey have now started paying off, she still has a long way to go. Despite historically shutting down Canada, it still remains to be seen if they claim the gold medals in their upcoming clash on February 19.