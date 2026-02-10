Who Are Breezy Johnson’s Parents? Everything To Know About Greg Johnson and Heather Noble

After years of battling knee injuries, missed opportunities, and a suspension for failing to file doping tests, Breezy Johnson’s climb to the top was anything but smooth. Add to that the long shadow of teammate Lindsey Vonn’s earlier crash, and the pressure only grew heavier. But when it mattered most, on the women’s downhill course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Johnson rose to the moment and delivered the clutch performance of her life, skiing her way to Olympic gold.

She started young, strapping on skis at the age of three and spending her childhood racing with her older brother. Over time, Breezy carved out a name for herself as a speed specialist, competing in both downhill and super-G, and finally made her Olympic debut back in 2018 at the PyeongChang Winter Games. Fast forward to now, and she’s standing on top of the podium with a gold medal. Could her parents’ experience as skiers have helped her?

Who are Greg Johnson and Heather Noble?

Breezy Johnson, born Breanna Noble Johnson, had just turned 30 on January 19, only a couple of weeks before the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics kicked off. She was born and raised in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but spent most of her childhood near Victor, Idaho, growing up with her parents, Heather Noble and Greg Johnson, in a tight-knit mountain town that shaped so much of who she would become.

As she got older and her skiing career started to take shape, even her name evolved with her. According to the Seattle Times, not long before she graduated from Rowmark Ski Academy in Salt Lake City in 2013, her parents made it official and legally changed her name from Breanna to Breezy, the name everyone already knew her by.

The nickname actually dated back to when she was just a toddler. It was her grandmother who first came up with “Breezy,” and it stuck almost instantly. Years later, Heather recalled the moment to the Seattle Times in 2018, saying, “I thought, ‘That’s perfect. That’s who the kid is.'”

What is the profession of Breezy Johnson’s parents? Are they also skiers?

For those who don’t know, Breezy’s story really starts with her parents. Her mom, Heather Noble, is an attorney from Washington, D.C., and her dad, Greg Johnson, is a former alpine racer and construction supervisor from New Hampshire. The two actually met while skiing in Jackson Hole, the famous scenic valley in Wyoming, a pretty fitting beginning for a family so deeply connected to the mountains.

They eventually tied the knot and settled down in Victor, Idaho, where Breezy and her brother, Finn Johnson, grew up. Life there revolved around the outdoors, and skiing quickly became a big part of their everyday routine, not just a weekend hobby.

From the very beginning, both of her parents were all in when it came to supporting Breezy’s skiing. Having a dad who had raced himself definitely gave her a head start. By the time she was just three years old, Breezy was already skiing regularly, mostly at Grand Targhee, a resort about 20 miles from their home. Her mom later painted a picture of those early days to the Seattle Times in 2018, saying, “We’d get off the ski lift, and it’d be ‘Meet you at the bottom, mom!’ And off they’d go.”

Looking back, Heather always believed her daughter was built for the long haul. In that same 2018 interview with the Seattle Times, she talked about Breezy’s future with confidence and patience, saying, “In four years, she’ll be more at the peak of her career. Now she’s just breaking in. You try to have that attitude – that this is not a sprint, this is a marathon. I want her to be racing 10 years from now, like Lindsey Vonn is.”

What happened to Breezy Johnson’s father? All you should know.

After clinching gold in the downhill on Sunday, Breezy Johnson made it clear that the victory meant more than just a medal. She dedicated the win to her dad, the same person who first taught her how to ski when she was little. Standing on the podium, teary-eyed and overwhelmed, Johnson opened up about how much he’s shaped her journey and shared that he’d recently been through a terrible accident.

In an interview with NBC News, she explained that her father had been “in an accident a couple weeks ago,” which kept him from traveling to the Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo. She also revealed that Greg, the one who first put her on skis, had just learned he wouldn’t be able to ski anymore. Fighting back tears, she said, “The least I could do was try to ski fast for him.”

Now, with Olympic gold finally around her neck, Breezy Johnson heads into the next chapter of her career with real momentum. Whether that means continuing to compete, stepping into athlete advocacy, or exploring brand partnerships, she moves forward with more leverage and a story that’s bigger than the sport itself.