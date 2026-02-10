Who Are Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin? Meet American Curlers’ Parents, Net Worth, Partners, Ethnicity & More

The United States has won medals in various sports in the Winter Olympics. But the one sport in which they never seem to achieve glory is mixed doubles curling. Luckily, that has just changed with curlers Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin bringing the first-ever medal in the sport to the country.

After pulling off an upset following their 9-8 win over Italy, the curlers confirmed their medal win. With that, they made history as the first U.S. mixed doubles team to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, bagging silver. As a result, people have become more curious about the duo, wanting to get a sneak peek into their lives.

Who are Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin?

The American curler Cory Thiesse is 31 years old, having been born on December 1, 1994, in Duluth, Minnesota. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall. On the other hand, her partner, Korey Dropkin, was born on June 11, 1995, making him 30 years old. Although younger, Dropkin is taller than his partner, standing at 5 feet 9 inches.

Where are Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin from?

Cory Thiesse is a Minnesota native who attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth and graduated with a degree in exercise science. She worked as a chemical dependency laboratory technician at North Shore Analytical, a mercury-testing lab. However, because she participated in the Winter Olympics, she is on leave.

As for Korey Dropkin, he was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He came to Minnesota in 2013 and attended the same university as Thiesse. Despite studying at the same university, it was not until 2022 that they collaborated. Dropkin is a realtor by profession, working as a licensed realtor with RE/MAX Results in the Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin markets.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin: Who are their parents and family?

Cory Thiesse was born to Linda Christensen, a two-time U.S. Senior National Championship and a World Senior Championship bronze medalist in curling. She is the one who influenced Thiesse’s life, pushing her into the world of curling. Unfortunately, her father remains unnamed as of 2026.

Imago Team USA s Korey Dropkin polishes the ice for team mate Cory Thiesse during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy on Tuesday February 10, 2026. Team Sweden beat USA 6-5. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA OLY20260210678a HUGOxPHILPOTT

Coming to her partner, Korey Dropkin’s parents are Shelley and Keith Dropkin. Shelley Dropkin was the director of human resources and a human resources specialist at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology. She also earned a bronze medal at the Senior World Championship in 2015 in Sochi, Russia.

Meanwhile, Dropkin’s father, Keith, is the vice president for finance and administration at Hebrew College. The American curler is engaged to Gabby Tachis. From 2022 to 2024, Tachis worked for the U.S.A. Curling.

What is Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin’s combined net worth?

Unfortunately, there are no credible sources that claim to know the combined net worth of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin.

Is Cory Thiesse dating?

No, Cory Thiesse is not dating. She has been married to Sam Thiesse since 2022. Sam Thiesse works as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin’s silver medal will forever be etched in the United States’ history. Although this is not their primary profession, their dedication and passion for the sport helped them defy all the odds. Hopefully, they will win more medals in the future.