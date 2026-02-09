Winter Olympics 2026: Does Ilia Malinin Speak Russian? His Connection to Russia Explained

The 2026 Milan Winter Olympics is Ilia Malinin’s debut season at the biggest stage of sports. But don’t worry, he has been well-trained for a long time for this moment. Yesterday, Malinin became the first skater to land a backflip in Olympic competition since the move was legalized by the International Skating Union in 2024.

Malinin remains the only athlete to have landed all six types of quadruple jumps in the 2025 Grand Prix. However, all of these feats aren’t just happening out of the blue. It’s the result of strong figure skating genes and grooming under athletic parents. Yes, Ilia Malinin’s parents, Roman Skorniakov and Tatiana Malinina, started being Ilia’s core mentors when he was six years old. They are of Russian ethnicity, but Ilia was born in Fairfax, Virginia. So does this mean Ilia is also Russian? No. Let’s learn more about Ilia Malinin’s culture.

Does Ilia Malinin speak Russian?

Yes, Ilia Malinin is fluent in Russian because he is basically a blend of two cultures. He grew up speaking both Russian and English. The Russian dialect mainly comes out while he is communicating with his parents and world-renowned technical advisor, Rafael Arutyunyan. The exchange of conversation happens between training and in the “kiss and cry” area after his performances.

Having earned so many accolades, the media naturally wants to interview him. At times, when he is fully comfortable, he has given interviews in Russian, such as with Match TV.

What is Ilia Malinin’s family background and Russian connection?

Alright, let’s get to the core of it. Roman Skorniakov and Tatiana Malinina have Russian roots. They were born in the Russian SFSR (Soviet Union): Tatiana in Novosibirsk and Roman in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg).

Imago February 8, 2026, Cortina D ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: American Ilia Malinin USA perform in the Men Single Free Skating during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Sunday in Cortina d Ampezzo. Olympics 2026: Milano Cortina: Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Team Men PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAj89_ 20260208_oly_j89_174 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

Additionally, they were part of the Uzbekistan figure skating team. Yes, not Russia. When the Soviet Union dissolved and Russia was formed, the team was extremely competitive. Neither Roman nor Tatiana had the opportunity to compete, which is why they joined the Uzbekistan team.

The couple moved to the US in 1998 and quickly became US citizens, and have been coaching and living in the US for the past 25 years. However, there are still some roots present in Russia.

Ilia’s maternal grandfather, Valery Malinin, was a competitive skater for the Soviet Union and currently coaches at a rink in Novosibirsk, Russia. He provided early technical guidance during Malinin’s childhood visits to Russia.

Why does Ilia Malinin represent the United States at the Winter Olympics?

Ilia Malinin is a Fairfax, Virginia native. Despite his parents’ international competitive history, Malinin has spent his entire life and skating career in the U.S. As a US citizen, Malinin has held U.S. citizenship since birth.

He attended high school in Falls Church, Virginia, and currently attends George Mason University in Fairfax. He began skating at age six in Reston, Virginia, and developed through the American competitive pipeline.

Ilia is also a member of the Washington Figure Skating Club. These facts clarify why he represents the U.S. On top of that, the 21-year-old has done a lot for the country.

Ilia has won four consecutive U.S. national titles (2023–2026). And now Malinin is considered the favorite to win gold for the United States, following in the footsteps of previous American champion Nathan Chen.