Brady and Matthew Tkachuk Support Donald Trump During Milan Olympics Team USA Controversy

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote, posting on social media. However, unlike Hess and a few other American athletes, hockey stars Brady and Matthew Tkachuk had a different perspective on competing for Team USA.

“I mean, this is able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors that I’ve ever had, so I’m truly grateful to be here representing the red, white, and blue,” said a proud Brady Tkachuk amidst Team USA men’s hockey’s practice session a few days prior to their first match against Latvia.

For the first time in over a decade, the Winter Olympics stage will see NHL athletes grace the ice in Milan. The world is prepared to watch thrilling hockey action in a few days, thanks to the presence of numerous elite players like the Tkachuk brothers.

Similarly, Matthew Tkachuk was quick to convey his feelings about coming to Milan, stating, “I think it kind of means the world it’s uh it’s really like a whirlwind of emotions um flying here this morning hanging out in the village all day and then you know getting fitted for our our clothes and you know just meeting athletes and then coming here and practicing and now it’s all like oh my gosh like day one’s over like it’s kind of crazy so um really enjoying the experience so far and having a lot of fun.”

Unlike the Tkachuk brothers’ excitement to represent the stars and stripes, other American athletes used their Olympic platform to voice criticism of the political climate back home.

Indeed, before the opening ceremony, freestyle skier Hunter Hess said, “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. … Just ‘cause I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Similarly, gold medalist Chris Lillis shared a similar statement and a criticism against the recent actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE), stating, “A lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things. I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States…I think that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect.”

The entire controversy, though, reached its peak when President Donald Trump directly intervened with a direct statement to Hunter Hess.

This public criticism from the President throws the Tkachuk brothers’ unfiltered national pride into sharp relief. They are competing not only for themselves but also for the country, all under the pride of being an American. Well, this isn’t the first time that the Tkachuk brothers have expressed their interest in competing at the Olympics.

Matthew Tkachuk always wanted to represent Team USA on the biggest stage

“We were so jacked. All right, it’s on. No offense, I don’t really remember much of anything about the last two Olympics without NHLers. I don’t mean that to be a diss on anybody. But this is the right thing to do,” Matthew Tkachuk once said during an interview.

His sentiments were quite clear. The NHL had its restrictions over those who were competing in the North American league, which made it impossible for many star players around the world to play for their nations at the Winter Olympics. This lasted for two cycles and finally in Milan, these hockey stars will be able to showcase their talent globally.

“NHL players from the United States are so prideful of their country, more than any other nation. The honor to represent millions at home that are going to be watching, that are either hockey fans or not, that’s what is driving the bus for me. It just doesn’t get bigger than this,” Matthew added.

Both the Tkachuk brothers were crucial for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Even if the American squad lost in the final against Canada, owing to Connor McDavid’s golden goal, the two were the ones in the spotlight because of the on-ice fight they had against the Canadian players.

So, even if Team Canada isn’t in the same group as the United States, eventually there’s a high chance of the two teams having a match against each other in the later stages at the Winter Games.