Connor McDavid Shares Final Nerves as Canada Prepares for Team USA at Milan Olympics

The world’s best hockey players are finally returning to the Olympic stage at the 2026 Winter Games after nearly a decade of anticipation. Teams like Canada, the United States, Finland, and more are ready to chase that gold medal, as are players like Connor McDavid, who is ready to don that maple leaf sweater and represent his country proudly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers captain shared his early Olympic impressions, stating, “It’s been great, you know, really cool here, just getting to the village for the first time. Really cool just to see it, be around all the athletes, especially here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And when asked about a special “Connor McDavid formula,” he joked about his methods for battling the travel fatigue, stating, “No secret formula. Enough melatonin will get you down, but not doing well. Just happy to be here and get going.”

For McDavid, this Olympic journey has been long overdue. Back during the Beijing Games, it was announced that he became one of the first players to be named in the roster alongside Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo. However, the NHL’s decision not to allow players to compete at the Winter Olympics snubbed his dreams of wearing that maple leaf sweater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally making it to the sport’s grandest stage, he said, “For sure. Just being here, seeing all the athletes come through, teams all together now, it definitely feels more real.” And this isn’t the first time he has acknowledged his interest in competing at the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Connor McDavid was always excited to be a part of the Winter Olympics

“It’s the biggest sporting event in the world and to do it together with 25 of Canada’s best hockey players, it’s a dream come true, it really is. I know everybody feels the same way and we’re just looking for the opportunity to go over and play,” said an excited Connor McDavid just a week ago before arriving in Milan for the Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oilers center is having a fine season in the NHL, but his eyes are locked on that Olympic glory. Also, McDavid reflected his views on this star-studded Canadian hockey roster that revolves around veterans like Sidney Crosby and fellow superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

“I know my place in that room and it’s a great room, there’s a lot of great players, a lot of great voices and leaders. Everybody just has to do their part, that’s all it is, that’s what makes a team like that special. Everybody can contribute in their own way and I’m looking to do that obviously,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Team Canada is strong. The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was proof of it. Indeed, remember McDavid’s golden goal that led the Canadian team to win against Team USA in the final? He played in four matches, scored three goals, and had two assists. But when the team needed him the most, McDavid became the person to rise against all odds and show up.

Furthermore, talking about their camaraderie, he said, “Even though we’re out playing against each other, I think there is still an understanding that we’re going to be teammates in a couple of weeks. We play hard obviously, but there is still that little relationship there. There’s lots of things that go on behind the scenes that will allow us to hit the ground running in Italy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, after years of waiting, the Olympic Games have finally arrived for him. And only time will tell how crucial his role becomes in Team Canada’s success.