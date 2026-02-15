What Is Auston Matthews’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & Sponsorships

Auston Matthews was picked first in the 2016 draft. He made a huge splash in his very first game by scoring four goals, and he has since won many important awards, including the MVP trophy for being the league’s most valuable player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Besides his talent on the ice, Matthews is known for his cool style and his famous mustache. He is also very smart with his money, signing short contracts that allow him to make the most money possible as the league grows more successful each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Auston Matthews’s Net Worth in 2026?

In early 2026, experts estimate Auston Matthews’s net worth to be $50 million. This large amount of wealth comes from ten years of playing at the highest level of hockey and making smart business deals with famous brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

His net worth has gone up because of his new contract. This deal pays him most of his money in huge lump sums called signing bonuses. By the start of 2026, he will have already earned almost $93 million just from playing hockey, and that number will keep growing until his contract ends in 2028.

How Much Prize Money Has Auston Matthews Earned From Hockey?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In professional hockey, players do not usually get “prize money” for winning a single game as they do in golf or tennis. Instead, Matthews makes most of his money through his team’s salary and performance bonuses. During his first three years in the league, he played so well that he earned over $11 million in extra bonuses on top of his regular pay.

He does get some extra money for special events, though. For example, when he was the MVP of the All-Star Game in 2024, he won a share of a $1 million prize. He also gets small payments when he plays for Team USA in international tournaments. However, the vast majority of his wealth comes from the guaranteed money in his NHL contract rather than winning specific trophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram / @mapleleafs

Does Auston Matthews Earn a Salary or Only Prize Money?

There is a common mix-up about how professional athletes get paid. In some sports, like skiing, athletes only get paid if they win a race. Auston Matthews is different because he has a guaranteed salary, meaning the Toronto Maple Leafs have to pay him a set amount of money no matter how many games the team wins or loses.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2025–2026 season, his total pay is $15.2 million. The most interesting part is that he received almost $14.5 million of that money as a single check on July 1st, before the season even started. The rest is paid to him in smaller amounts throughout the year. This setup is great for players because it means they get their money early and are protected if they get hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Does Auston Matthews Make From Endorsements Each Year?

While his hockey salary is very high, Matthews also makes a lot of money away from the rink. He earns about $5 million every year from endorsements. This is money that companies pay him just to use his face and name to sell their products.

For a big star like Matthews, these deals are very important because they are more stable than sports pay. Since he leads a famous team in a huge city like Toronto, brands are happy to pay a lot to work with him. His influence in fashion and lifestyle helps him reach fans who might not even watch hockey, making him even more valuable to sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Brands Sponsor Auston Matthews in 2026?

Auston Matthews works with several big-name brands that show off his status as a global star. One of his biggest partners is Nike, which provides his clothing and shoes. He also has a major deal with RBC, which is one of the largest banks in Canada. You can often see their logo on his gear during games.

He also has deals with Upper Deck and Fanatics for things like trading cards and signed jerseys. He works with Uber as well, which fits his modern lifestyle in the city. Finally, he is a partner with Marsblade, a company that makes special hockey skates. He didn’t just sign a deal with them; he actually invested his own money into the company because he believes in their products.