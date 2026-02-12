Congratulations Pour in for Breezy Johnson as Boyfriend Proposes at Milan Olympics

Four years ago, Breezy Johnson left the ice-course in pain, her Olympic hopes shattered by a knee injury just weeks before the Beijing Games. Little did young Breezy know what was waiting to unfold in her life.

Now, at the 2026 Milano Cortina, Johnson sealed it with a historic gold medal-winning downhill glide. Just days after, the American skier arrived at the base of the super-G course expecting another result. But instead, found Connor Watkins waiting on his knees.

Wearing a USA jacket, Johnson’s boyfriend (now fiancé), Connor Watkins, dropped to one knee. As all the athletes and officials remained stunned, he held out a silver ring with a blue gem towards Johnson. Johnson, still in race gear, could not hold back her emotions as she nodded and said yes to Watkins. Cheers erupted around them.

The official X handle of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team extended heartfelt congratulations and shared the couple’s pictures.

They wrote, “@_BreezyJohnson just added another ring to the Olympics 💍🥹 Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement 🫶”.

Making the deal even more romantic, the duo alluded to Taylor Swift’s love song, The Alchemy’s lyrics. Alongside the gorgeous ring, she flaunted a note inscribed on a piece of wood.

It read, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?”

They referred to the romantic line to share with the world how their connection always felt magical and organic.

Just four years ago, the American downhill skier watched the Beijing Olympics from afar. Breezy only kept on wondering if she would ever return to the stage she had worked her whole life to reach. Giving it her all, she stepped on the same international stage at Milano Cortina. And this time she etched history by winning her first Olympic Gold in downhill.

Breezy Johnson was eyeing her second gold in the Super G. However, she faced a setback.

She tumbled and fell against the safety net. She was thrown off balance while gliding down after accidentally colliding with a pole. Fortunately, there were no major injuries, and she got up immediately without any assistance.

Meanwhile, Watkins was waiting to hear the biggest ‘yes’ of his life. Still catching her breath from the competition, Johnson covered her face in disbelief before tearfully saying yes to her lover.

The shots of the beautiful moment went viral immediately. And netizens shared their emotional reactions while congratulating the couple.

Fans erupt as Breezy Johnson accepts surprise post-race proposal

One fan highlighted the emotional rollercoaster that Watkins might have gone through before going down on his knees and wrote, “I think that’s awesome! It took a lot of courage for that young man to do something like that on the world stage! Congratulations to both of you crazy kids!”

Another expressed their excitement with, “THIS IS SO CUTE WHAT OMG.”

Referring to how Breezy and his partner revealed their affinity towards Taylor Swift’s music, one X user commented, “taylor swift you will always be famous.”

Echoing the same thought, another ‘Swiftie’ added, “It’s a swiftielympicsgagement.” Taylor Swift, the Olympics, and their engagement – felt like all came together!

Another netizen showered love for Breezy, exclaiming, “awww let’s go Breezy!!! A gold medal and a ring ♥️”.

What began as a triumphant finish on the course transformed into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of love, leaving fans smiling long after the race was over.