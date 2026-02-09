Lindsey Vonn Confirmed to Miss Milan Cortina Olympics Over Multiple Surgeries

The women’s downhill final at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics saw a terrifying crash that left the entire crowd silent. Lindsey Vonn, who was ready for her comeback on the sport’s grandest stage, crashed 13 seconds into her run, ending what could’ve been a fairytale final Olympic stint of her career. And just a few hours later, full medical details of the incident revealed grueling details.

Sky Sports reported that following the initial orthopedic surgery to stabilize the fracture in her already injured left leg, the Ca’Foncello hospital in Treviso confirmed that Vonn went through two essential operations. And these procedures were intended to prevent complications linked to swelling and blood flow.

Following her being admitted to the hospital, she was aided by an experienced medical team, including American and Italian physicians, and eventually Team USA confirmed her being in stable condition.

Chief of Sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, Anouk Patty, said, “She’ll [Vonn] be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process. This sport’s brutal, and people need to remember when they’re watching (that) these athletes are throwing themselves down a mountain and going really, really fast.”

The hospital also added that the 41-year-old underwent an orthopedic operation to stabilize a fracture reported in her left leg. Indeed, this was the same leg that had the torn ACL, which she suffered just a week before the Games, and she still chose to compete in the women’s downhill final following successful training runs.

“I will race tomorrow in my final Olympic Downhill and while I can’t guarantee a good result, I can guarantee I will give it everything I have,” Vonn wrote before the race. While her confidence was brimming, fate chose another path for her.

This is a developing report…