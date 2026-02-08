Lindsey Vonn Injury Update: US Organization Confirms American Skiing Legend’s Condition

The sound of Lindsey Vonn’s scream cut through the anticipation of the Olympic downhill final. It was just around 13 seconds into her run, and a single hit against the gate turned into a horrific crash that sent her tumbling on the snow. However, there’s a new update on her condition.

Reporter Ben Steiner confirmed that U.S. Ski and Snowboard provided an update on Lindsey Vonn’s status after her crash this morning, stating, “Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians.”

The crash abruptly concluded a journey defined by her resilience. The 41-year-old managed to become a favorite for gold, but in Crans-Montana, she injured her ACL completely. However, despite that, Vonn was ready to compete at the Games.

“Lol thanks doc. My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone,” she confirmed her condition right before the event on social media. However, fate was cruel to her in Milan.

She was in visible pain while the medical personnel rushed to her location. It took an entire 20-minute pause to get the American skiing legend air-lifted from a yellow helicopter that came for her rescue. The entire grandstand that once cheered for her went numb as the event continued without the 41-year-old. On the Italian mountain, the mood shifted from celebration to prayer.

Breezy Johnson, who took gold in the women’s downhill final, mentioned that she didn’t have much information regarding Vonn’s condition. “I don’t have anything except that her coach said that she was cheering for me in the helicopter. I hope that it’s not too bad. My heart aches for her. It’s such a brutal sport sometimes,” she said.

Even IOC President Kirsty Coventry shared a personal message to Vonn, stating, “Dear Lindsey, we’re all thinking about you. You are an incredible inspiration, and will always be an Olympic champion.” The 41-year-old was aiming for a glorious comeback in her fifth Olympic appearance. However, things didn’t go in her plan, and fate turned out to be brutal for her. And apart from the fans and the athletes, her family was quite concerned too.

Lindsey Vonn’s sister’s emotional statement following the crash

“It’s not a good sign. But when that happens, you’re just like immediately hoping she’s okay and it was scary because when you start to see the stretchers being put out, it’s not a good sign,” said a concerned Karin Kildow, who watched her sister Lindsey Vonn crash on what could’ve been her final Olympic Games.

She added, “But she really, we were just saying like the man in the arena like she just dared greatly and she put it all out there. So it’s really hard to see, but we just really hope she’s okay. So I don’t really know exactly what happened, but you know, I did it did look like a pretty rough fall. So we’re just hoping for the best.”

However, when asked if her sister would regret her decision to compete with that torn ACL, Kildow said, “She [Vonn] always goes 110%. There’s never anything less. So I know she put her whole heart into it, and sometimes, just like things happen. It’s a very dangerous sport, and you know, there’s a lot of variables at play.”

With all the critics swarming her, Vonn didn’t back off. She took the challenge head-on at the downhill course, but things didn’t work out in her way.

“You know, it’s funny, I don’t really know what happens from here. Obviously, she was airlifted out. So I think we’ll probably just wait,” Kildow gave a further update on Vonn’s condition. “She does have all of her Surgeons and her PT staff here, and her doctors. So I’m sure they’ll give us a report, and we’ll meet her at whatever hospital she’s at But I think she’s being evaluated right now is the only thing we’ve heard. So hopefully we hear more soon.”

The incident at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics leaves many with complicated emotions. For now, while there are positive updates regarding her condition, fans would still look forward to an official message from the 41-year-old.