Lindsey Vonn’s Immediate Message to Breezy Johnson After Horrific Crash Revealed

For the American fans, the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics’ women’s downhill final provided a mixed bag of emotions. February 8 saw the crowd go from roaring with cheers to dead silence as they saw a yellow helicopter carrying away Lindsey Vonn, who suffered a massive crash. On the other side, her teammate Breezy Johnson was at the top of the podium, eventually winning the gold medal. And there was nothing but respect between the two.

TNT Sports reported that Vonn’s coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, posted a tribute on social media that revealed the depth of the 41-year-old’s selflessness. While she was screaming for help after the horrifying crash, the American had a certain statement to deliver to the entire world, especially her team. “Tell Breezy congrats and good job,” she said, as her teammate was in the lead.

“Lindsey. You’re incredibly brave. You inspire people that follow your journey and us that work closely with you every day. Yesterday was a tough day on the mountain. For everyone, but most of all for you. Still something happened that I think says everything,” Svindal wrote in the IG post.

“Your teammate was in the lead, and that’s the message you wanted the US skiteam coaches to remember before you got airlifted to the hospital. Real character shows up in the hard moments,” he added.

This gesture showcased the sportsmanship that Vonn carries within herself. The 41-year-old tore her ACL completely in late January but still was determined to compete at the Olympic Games. However, during her run, she hit the gate with her right ski pole, and since it happened right around the initial jump, the skier lost control and fell on the snow.

There was huge concern among the crowd, which also included the Vonn family, who were in the grandstands. A few hours later, it was confirmed that Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery for a broken left leg and was in a stable condition. And while suffering from severe pain, which was heard because of her screams following the crash, one of the messages that she wanted to be delivered was about her teammate’s success.

For Johnson, this victory made her the second American woman to win an Olympic gold in the downhill final. Indeed, it was Vonn only who took that first gold in the category way back at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“People are jealous of people with Olympic gold medals. They’re not necessarily jealous of the journey it took to get those medals. I don’t think my journey is something that people are envious of. It’s been a tough road, but sometimes you just have to keep going because that’s the only option. If you’re going through hell, you keep walking,” Johnson said following her victory.

“It’s a tough road and it’s a tough sport. I think that’s the beauty and the madness of it. That it can hurt you so badly but you keep coming back for more,” she added. However, there were genuine concerns that surrounded Vonn following this terrifying crash.

Collective prayers came for Lindsey Vonn

Despite winning the Olympic gold medal, Breezy Johnson joined many praying for Lindsey Vonn’s recovery, as she said, “I don’t have anything except that her coach said that she was cheering for me in the helicopter. I hope that it’s not too bad. My heart aches for her. It’s such a brutal sport sometimes.”

Mikaela Shiffrin, who will compete in later skiing events, was speechless and wrote: “💔🙏🙏🙏” Retired ski legend Tina Maze also chimed in, stating, “We all know the difficulties that Lindsey was going through these last days and to come to the race I think she just leveled up too much and risked too much and that’s why this kind of crash can happen.”

Even IOC President Kirsty Coventry had her prayers up for the American skier, stating, “Dear Lindsey, we’re all thinking about you. You are an incredible inspiration, and will always be an Olympic champion.”

So, Vonn’s final Olympic act didn’t end in a crash but in a motivational message for her fellow Team USA skier. This confirmed that her legacy isn’t just defined by medals but with elegance.