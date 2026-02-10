Who Is Mikaela Shiffrin’s Fiance? Meet Alpine Skier Partner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin is all set to climb another milestone in her alpine skiing career as she heads into the Winter Olympics 2026. While much of her career’s success is already known to the world, information on her personal life, relationship, and boyfriend is still scattered.

Like her parents, Jeff and Eileen, Breezy’s fiancé, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, is deeply tied to the world of skiing. Here’s everything you need to know about his career, their relationship, engagement, and more.

Who Is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde?

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is an elite alpine skier from Norway. He was born on September 21, 1992, in Bærum, a town near Oslo, and grew up surrounded by Norway’s strong outdoor and skiing culture. Kilde was active and drawn to sports, especially skiing, from a young age, which is a big part of everyday life in his country.

He attended Norges Toppidrettsgymnas (NTG), a Norwegian elite sports high school that helps young athletes balance education with high-level training. This environment played an important role in shaping his discipline, mindset, and work ethic.

What Does Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Do for a Living?

Aleksander earns his living as a professional alpine ski racer competing at the highest international level. He represents Norway on the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup circuit, focusing mainly on speed events such as downhill and super-G.

Kilde reached the top of the sport by winning the Overall Alpine Ski World Cup title in the 2019–2020 season. He has also claimed multiple discipline crystal globes, including titles in super-G and downhill, and has earned numerous World Cup race victories and podium finishes throughout his career.

He added to his success by winning silver in super-G and bronze in alpine combined at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022. Known for his power yet a calm approach, he is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading speed skiers.

How Did Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Meet?

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde first crossed paths in Chile during a ski trip. Shortly after, they both arrived early for an Atomic media event and ended up being the only athletes there the night before. Because of that, they had dinner together with Shiffrin’s mom and her agent.

Later, Shiffrin asked Kilde on a podcast if the dinner felt awkward. “I didn’t find it awkward,” he said. “There’s a reason I asked you out again.”

The next day at the event, Shiffrin felt shy and sat at the back of the room. She noticed when Kilde came in and sat right next to her.

“I was like, is this guy interested in me? I don’t know,” she said.

Kilde later messaged her asking about dinner again. A small misunderstanding followed, but it became the start of their story that resulted in an endless connection.

When Did Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Start Dating?

Mikaela and Aleksander first met on the Alpine Ski Racing World Cup circuit in Chile, but didn’t stay in touch at that time. Years later, in February 2021, after Mikaela’s father passed away, Aleksander sent her a message on Instagram to offer his condolences. They started talking more that autumn and grew closer quietly, away from public attention.

The couple made their relationship public on 31 May 2021 when Kilde posted photos of them on Instagram with the caption: “If you know, you know…and now you know.”

They then appeared together on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards on 11 July 2021, making their relationship known to a wider audience. After more than three years together, they announced their engagement in April 2024 with a shared Instagram post revealing the happy news.

How Do Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde Support Each Other’s Careers?

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde support each other deeply through the physical and mental demands of elite skiing. Their relationship has been especially important during periods of injury, recovery, and long-distance competition seasons.

A perfect example of this was seen back in November 2024 when Shiffrin suffered a violent ski crash that left her with serious physical and emotional challenges. She later shared that Kilde helped her through those “tough moments” as she worked toward returning to form ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

At the same time, Kilde was dealing with his own long recovery after a brutal crash in Switzerland in January 2024. Complications, including a shoulder infection, turned what was meant to be a short rehab into nearly two years.

When Kilde returned to the World Cup circuit in late 2025, Shiffrin understood exactly what he was facing. “He’s learning how to move his body again with probably 50% of the shoulder function,” she explained, describing how challenging his comeback races were. Even on hard days, they remind each other to focus on progress, not pressure, while backing each other through the ups and downs of life.