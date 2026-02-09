Why Is Eileen Gu Representing China in the Winter Olympics, Not USA? Free Ski Superstar’s Nationality, Ethnicity & Religion Explained

The 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina is a venue for various sports and the anticipation that comes along with it. It has been underway from February 6 to 22 and will feature 116 medal events in 16 disciplines with 92 nations and nearly 3000 athletes competing for it. Among star athletes, there’s Eileen Gu, who is competing in the freeski event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Eileen Gu?

Eileen Gu is an American-born freestyle skier representing China. She was born on September 3, 2003, and was raised in San Francisco by her Chinese mother, Yan Gu, who is a former ski instructor.

Eileen began skiing at age three and won her first national championship at nine. In 2019, she chose to compete for China, despite being U.S.-born. And at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she made history as the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Winter Games, securing gold in Big Air and Halfpipe and silver in Slopestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, her domination is also seen in the World Championships and X Games, where she has won multiple medals. Indeed, she has two World Championship titles (halfpipe and slopestyle) and a bronze medal in big air, and three X Games titles (superpipe and slopestyle) and a bronze medal in big air.

This is a developing report…

ADVERTISEMENT