Seattle Star Credits Alysa Liu in Turning Around Bad MLS Season Luck

The Seattle Sounders opened their home campaign in style on Sunday, defeating the Colorado Rapids 2-0 to secure their first win of the MLS season. Midfielder Paul Rothrock delivered a standout performance that lifted the crowd at Lumen Field. Later, they revealed an unexpected source of motivation for the match: figure skater Alysa Liu.

“A Donna Summer song that Alysa Liu had for her gold medal performance. Yeah, shout out to her because I was actually pretty inspired with just her attitude going into the Olympics and I was trying to play on that a little bit today,” replied Rothrock when asked what song he was blasting on his headphones ahead of the game.

He further added, “Just going in free and going in for the joy of it and for just making connections with the guys and not thinking about objectives and results and just enjoying it, and I think it paid off tonight.”

Surely, the trick did help him significantly as he chipped in with a goal himself, along with an assist. Now, speaking about the one who inspired him, Liu has been making the headlines for all the right reasons recently. Competing in the women’s figure skating event, Liu eased into her routine and gave America its first Olympic gold medal in figure skating in 24 years.

And she did it in style. Enjoying every moment of her game while trying to have the most fun possible. Such an uncanny approach immediately made her a sensation. But in reality, she was breaking barriers a long time back. Liu was already an established athlete by the time she was 10. As she kept on winning medals and making history, a realization suddenly dawned on her. Liu felt that she was stranded in life with her career.

Thus, after becoming the second US woman to win a World Championship medal in figure skating since 2006, Liu quit the game. She went back to live the life of a normal teenager. The Olympian visited art classes, gaming cafes, and even had bad karaoke. It was only when she felt confident in her skin that she decided to return. And the rest is history now.

Thus, it is no wonder that Rothrock resorted to Liu for inspiration and came out all guns blazing. Meanwhile, the Sounders’ midfielder was not the only person to be impressed by Liu. Fellow figure skater from Russia, Adeliia Petrosian, too had a similar confession to make.

Inspired by Alysa Liu’s gold, Adeliia Petrosian eyes stronger comeback

Following her gold medal win, Liu has already left a historic mark in the history of the Olympics. After bidding farewell to the competitive realm, she made a return and secured 226.79 to bag an impeccable win. And now, the figure skater has inspired one of her Russian rivals, Adeliia Petrosian.

‘I’m already feeling a bit calmer about what happened. I’d like to learn from foreign competitors how to enjoy each performance, regardless of whether it goes well or not – they always find something to praise themselves for,” said Petrosian.

18-year-old Adeliia secured 141.64 in the free skate and 72.89 in the short program. She shared how her performance on the Olympic stage was not what she had expected, which left her “ashamed”.

Petrosian said, “My feelings are weird. I have lost my chance to take a higher place. There should have been two quadruples and I practiced two quadruples. I’m a little ashamed of myself, the federation and the fans. It will be psychologically difficult for me to return back to Russia after such a skate program.”

The teenage phenom failed to secure a podium place finish in the Milan Olympics women’s figure skating. For three consecutive years starting from 2024, she has won the Russian Figure Skating Championship. Although she was in her best form, things did not transpire well for her on the international stage. Perhaps she’ll take that and turn it into motivation in her next run?