Americans Defend FIFA’s Decision To Suspend Folarin Balogun’s Ban Amid Backlash

The USMNT have received a major boost ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup. Star striker Folarin Balogun will be available to play the must-win clash as his one-match suspension for a red card has been lifted by FIFA. The reactions on this reversal though are both hot and cold. N ot everyone is on the same boat.

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USMNT fans are over the moon with this development and C hristian Pulisic also chimed in to say that FIFA’s decision to lift this suspension just, “feels right.” But not everyone is of the same opinion. There are many fans who believe that Balogun should have served his one-match penalty.

Balogun had been shown a straight red during USMNT’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The card had been given in the 64th minute after Balogun, with or without intent, tackled Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic directly on his cleats from behind. According to the rules, a player has to serve a minimum one-match ban if he receives a straight red card.

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As a result, Balogun was expected to remain on the bench against Belgium on Monday. But he will now likely be back in the USMNT’s starting XI, and manager Mauricio Pochettino won’t have to think about his replacement. For the team, this is a huge sigh of relief.

Balogun is arguably the USMNT’s most important player as he has already scored three goals in the tournament. He has matched Landon Donovan’s tally from the 2010 FIFA World Cup for the second-most goals scored by an American in a single tournament. Two of those goals had come in the 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay in the group stages, and then he had also scored on the cusp of half-time against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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However, FIFA making an exception isn’t a new thing. Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-match suspension from Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in November 2025 was in fact reduced. The final two games were converted into a one-year probationary period. This allowed him to be available for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While red-card reversals may not be a new thing, many fans still accused FIFA of aiding the host nation. But the USMNT fans instantly came to the team’s defense.

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USMNT fans defend Folarin Balogun over red-card reversal at FIFA World Cup

One fan claimed that the tackle Lionel Messi had made during Argentina’s opener against Algeria was worse, but he didn’t receive any card for it. “Even though ever players that has done that exact play received zero suspension. Messi’s was worse. So, is it just the US that should get punished for that? Stop your crying.”

Another fan also expressed a pretty similar sentiment. “This is your sport. We are just playing by your rules. They also have made moves to keep Ronaldo and Messi in the tournament.”

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There was a fan who pointed out that this wasn’t the first time that FIFA had cancelled a red card. “If this was the first red card suspension reversal, I would agree with you.”

Another fan felt that rather than worrying too much about Balogun’s red card, fans should just watch the World Cup in peace. “Yes ……. shut up ….. let me eat bread and watch the games it’s….1 month every 4 years…..you curmudgeon.”

Finally, a fan also stated that the referee wouldn’t have given Balogun a straight red if they wanted to help the USMNT in the first place. “If that was true their official wouldn’t have issued the red in the first place lol.”

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It remains to be seen if the USMNT will be able to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they tackle a strong Belgian side in Seattle.