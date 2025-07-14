Chelsea’s Reece James Reveals Honest Donald Trump Confession After Viral Club World Cup Snap

The scenes at MetLife Stadium on Sunday were absolutely extraordinary on every level. The concerns were real, with ticket prices plummeting ahead of the Chelsea vs. Fluminense semi-final, and only about 35,000 people showing up. Many believed things might go badly in the finals. However, fans smashed expectations like Chelsea smashed PSG’s CBC dreams. And another surprise was POTUS Donald Trump showing up and taking part, which led to Chelsea skipper Reece James’s confession.

News of President Trump attending the FIFA Club World Cup final surfaced the moment he landed in New Jersey. “President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady touch down in Teterboro, New Jersey, en route to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium,” reported Rapid Response 47 on X. However, there’s something the Chelsea captain didn’t see coming.

“I wasn’t expecting him to lift the trophy with us, but I guess it shows just how big the tournament is,” Reece James said, as per talkSPORT International’s Premier League commentator Ben Jacobs. While Donald Trump also attended the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off final, this time he participated in the award ceremony alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“He just congratulated me and the team and told us to enjoy the moment,” James added about what President Trump told him and the Chelsea squad in front of 81,118 fans. It was truly a special moment for the Chelsea captain and the rest of the team. Naturally, a snapshot of the moment went viral, showing the POTUS celebrating alongside the English team.

“The most beaming smile is that of Reece James,” said the commentator, as Reece James prepared to lift the CWC trophy with the US President in attendance. Yet, President Trump putting medals around their necks was just one of the things that made their victory so memorable.

James Reece & Co. were part of a historic final

Chelsea didn’t just win the Club World Cup title but became the first champions of a new era of the tournament. The 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup scripted history in so many ways that it’s difficult to track it all down. However, the most significant changes included the contest’s expansion to a truly global scale and shift to a quadrennial cycle.

James Reece and the team also became the champions of the most competitive CWC, at least in terms of the number of participants. For the first time in its history, the soccer tournament hosted 32 teams from all six international federations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA). The final itself had its own share of firsts, including FIFA’s first-ever halftime show.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Enzo Fernandez

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and others, including J Balvin, Doja Cat, and Tems, performed during the 24 minutes of halftime. After all, the Americans are all too accustomed to grand half-time shows like the famous annual Super Bowl half-time show. It’s as they say: When in Rome, do as the Romans. President Trump certainly liked what he saw.

“I’m having a really great time. Tremendous sport,” the POTUS told DAZN’s Emily Austin right before the second half kicked off. James Reece and the rest of the players on the field also got cooling breaks, just as FIFA President Gianni Infantino had discussed. Needless to say, this time Enzo Frenandez had nothing to complain about. So all in all, the 2025 Club World Cup was a truly historic tournament and the prelude of what’s to come when the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives on American shores.