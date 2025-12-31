As the world turns its gaze toward the upcoming new year during the holiday season, Christian Pulisic’s name has unexpectedly surged in popularity. A dating rumor that gained traction through the Italian media has connected him to Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. The USMNT and AC Milan star, usually someone whose performance impacts the field, found it necessary to voice his thoughts. “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. We need to hold sources accountable; it can affect people’s lives,” he stated on his Instagram story, denying the rumors.

Amidst the swirling tide of fabrications online, a significant statistical reality was quietly taking shape in Italy. According to USMNT Only on X, Pulisic has quietly matched one of the world’s most renowned strikers in the competition for the Serie A scoring title. The American forward is currently level with Inter Milan’s reigning FIFA World Cup winner, Lautaro Martínez, both having netted eight goals in the Italian league.

The true appeal lay not in the number itself, but in the remarkable efficiency behind it. Martínez accumulated his total over the course of 1,147 minutes, whereas Pulisic achieved the same figure in an impressive 594 minutes—effectively half the duration. This was not merely a coincidence but rather the result of a continuous transformation in Milan.

This season, he has maintained an impressive average of a Serie A goal every 74 minutes, highlighting a clinical precision that is rarely observed in a wide attacker. Moreover, Christian Pulisic has faced a series of injuries, missing five league matches, which underscores not only his prolific output but also his resilience. His performance reflects a consistent and remarkable standard that has been evident since he joined the ranks at the San Siro.

During his tenure at AC Milan, spanning three seasons, Pulisic has achieved a remarkable tally of 50 goal contributions in Serie A, comprising 31 goals and 19 assists across 81 appearances. During that same three-year period in the league, only one player has demonstrated greater direct productivity: the very individual he is now pursuing, Lautaro Martínez, who boasts 54 contributions.

The gap between the renowned Argentine icon and the American captain is rapidly diminishing. Indeed, when examining the calendar year of 2025, Pulisic has already taken the lead. According to reports, Pulisic played a pivotal role in 21 Serie A goals during 2025, contributing 14 goals and 7 assists, thereby surpassing Martínez’s tally of 19 involvements in the same timeframe. Putting aside the numbers, Pulisic made a huge gesture during Milan’s previous game to put a stop to these dating rumors for the last time.

Christian Pulisic had to take matters into his own hands

Following a decisive 3-0 triumph over Hellas Verona, in which he scored his tenth goal of the season (across all competitions), Christian Pulisic made a gesture that effectively dispelled the swirling rumors regarding his alleged relationship with Sydney Sweeney. The American player, after netting his opening goal against Verona, deliberately turned to the cameras to perform a celebration that was clearly intentional.

He formed the letter “A” with his hands, a gesture that was a clear tribute to his girlfriend, Alexa Melton. He needed to act swiftly to dispel these rumors, having been in a relationship with Melton for more than a year now. In addition, prior to this celebration of his goal, he was swift to respond to an Instagram post that mentioned the dating rumors, stating, “Fake news guys, let’s stop with the silly rumor.”

Nevertheless, these rumors appeared to have little impact on him, as he has been delivering commendable performances for his Italian club. Marco Landucci, assistant coach of Milan, praised the American player, stating, “We also have to praise the medical staff because Pulisic was really ill, yet he came and gave us a huge hand. [Pulisic] is a strong player, he’s very calm in the locker room, but on the pitch he’s nasty and in front of goal, he’s a sharpshooter.”

As anticipation mounts for the FIFA World Cup, the forward appears to be in formidable form for the USMNT, who remain hopeful of claiming that esteemed trophy on home ground.