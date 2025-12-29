In the final week of 2025, Christian Pulisic has been showcasing his remarkable talent, finding the back of the net for AC Milan and propelling his team up the Serie A standings. However, for the USMNT star, the distractions beyond the pitch have risked overshadowing the cheers resonating from the San Siro stadium. This past weekend, after a commanding 3-0 victory against Hellas Verona, during which he netted his tenth goal of the season, Pulisic found himself facing an unexpected surge of speculation regarding a romantic connection with Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

In a moment captured on AC Milan’s official Instagram, the American player, following his opening goal against Verona, turned to the cameras to execute a celebration that was quite intentional. He shaped the letter “A” with his hands, a gesture that could be easily understood as a tribute to his girlfriend, Alexa Melton. Pulisic’s subtle yet assured movement spoke volumes.

It served as a reaffirmation of his actual personal life, a clear dismissal of the untrue gossip that had circulated. The rumors emerged on Saturday from the Italian tabloid DNA Bomber, known for its coverage of celebrity sports figures, and were subsequently picked up by prominent Italian publications such as La Gazzetta dello Sport. The story quickly gained traction on social media, becoming an unwelcome distraction for the traditionally reserved soccer star.

Pulisic, currently in a committed relationship with professional golfer Alexa Melton for more than a year, acted quickly to dispel the rumors that had circulated earlier. In a candid moment shared on his Instagram story, he expressed his frustration with a straightforward plea: “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. We need to hold sources accountable; it can affect people’s lives.”

He subsequently made a more straightforward remark on another social media post, stating, “Fake news guys, let’s stop with the silly rumor.” Despite the swirling rumors online, there has been no apparent effect on his performance; the American continues to excel at his Italian club.

Rumors don’t stop Christian Pulisic from becoming a goal-scoring machine

Christian Pulisic is finishing 2025 in exceptional form, showcasing performances for AC Milan that have established him as not only a key figure for the club but also a source of optimism for the United States as the 2026 World Cup approaches. The American soccer star is currently enjoying the most prolific season of his career, having scored 10 goals in just 15 appearances. This remarkable scoring rate features a crucial stoppage-time volley in a recent 3-0 triumph.

Milan’s current form is driving their pursuit of the title in a fiercely competitive Serie A, where they find themselves a mere point behind the leaders, Inter Milan, who sit atop the table with 36 points. Pulisic has demonstrated remarkable resilience, famously overcoming a severe bout of flu to emerge from the bench and secure a match-winning brace against Torino.

“Two days ago I was truly dead, today I felt much better,” he remarked following that courageous display, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Italian club. Marco Landucci, assistant coach of Milan, remarked, “We also have to praise the medical staff because Pulisic was really ill, yet he came and gave us a huge hand. [Pulisic] is a strong player, he’s very calm in the locker room, but on the pitch he’s nasty and in front of goal, he’s a sharpshooter.”

The unwavering determination exhibited by the USMNT star is exactly what American fans will be relying on as the World Cup commences on home turf this June.