brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Soccer

Christian Pulisic Makes Humble Request While Raising Caution Against Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumor

ByMaleeha Shakeel

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:31 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Soccer

Christian Pulisic Makes Humble Request While Raising Caution Against Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumor

ByMaleeha Shakeel

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:31 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Christian Pulisic is enjoying one of his most consistent periods since joining AC Milan, netting 8 goals in 10 Serie A games and remaining a key figure for the United States men’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup at home. On the field, everything seems perfect, but off it, the winger has faced some unwanted attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Italian media recently circulated an unverified claim linking Pulisic to actress Sydney Sweeney. Addressing the rumors, Pulisic shared a story on Instagram featuring himself with the caption: “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. We need to hold sources accountable; it can affect people’s lives.” The post came shortly after a big win on the pitch.

Pulisic ended the year on the scoresheet, scoring in AC Milan’s 3-0 triumph over Hellas Verona. It brought his total to 10 goals in just 15 matches across all competitions in 2025. Despite injuries that have limited Pulisic’s time with both club and country, he continues to be a key figure. Yet even amid this success, the off-field rumors continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved