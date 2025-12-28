Christian Pulisic Makes Humble Request While Raising Caution Against Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumor

Christian Pulisic is enjoying one of his most consistent periods since joining AC Milan, netting 8 goals in 10 Serie A games and remaining a key figure for the United States men’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup at home. On the field, everything seems perfect, but off it, the winger has faced some unwanted attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Italian media recently circulated an unverified claim linking Pulisic to actress Sydney Sweeney. Addressing the rumors, Pulisic shared a story on Instagram featuring himself with the caption: “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. We need to hold sources accountable; it can affect people’s lives.” The post came shortly after a big win on the pitch.

Pulisic ended the year on the scoresheet, scoring in AC Milan’s 3-0 triumph over Hellas Verona. It brought his total to 10 goals in just 15 matches across all competitions in 2025. Despite injuries that have limited Pulisic’s time with both club and country, he continues to be a key figure. Yet even amid this success, the off-field rumors continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…