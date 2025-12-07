David Beckham Denies Lionel Messi’s Future in USA, Revealing Heartfelt Connection to Ex-Club

Lionel Messi has done it. The GOAT arrived in Miami in 2023 with one mission: to deliver the MLS Cup. Two years later, he’s holding it high, after leading Inter Miami to a commanding 3–1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at a roaring Chase Stadium. As the confetti settled, club president and global icon David Beckham made Messi a bold proposal. But one thing might get in the way: his undying love for Barcelona.

As per Argentine journalist Pablo Giralt, David Beckham reportedly told Messi that it would be good for him to settle in Miami after retiring from professional soccer: “I would like Messi to live in Miami after he retires.”

However, it appears the Argentine had something different in mind. “But Leo told me that he only thinks about living close to Camp Nou,” continued Beckham. “There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You see the Barca logo on his leg and even on his water bottle.”

It’s only natural when you consider that Lionel Messi spent the majority of his career at Barcelona’s Camp Nou. Over 17 seasons, he helped elevate Barcelona to its current legendary status, while the club became an inseparable part of his own life story. His bond with the city is anchored in years of unforgettable moments and historic triumphs.

Ten La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and seven Copa del Rey trophies. This is the legacy Messi carved out for himself, and the one that forever transformed FC Barcelona. What makes Beckham’s confession more compelling is the fact that, back in November, in a Miami interview featured by Sport, Messi confessed that Barcelona still feels like a home to him.

“We miss Barcelona a lot… the kids, my wife, and I always talk about the idea of living there again. We have our home, everything — it’s what we want,” said Messi.

Last month, Messi took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from his visit to the revamped Camp Nou, none more striking than the one of him quietly facing the stands, almost as if he were reliving every chapter of his past in a single glance. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul.”

“A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.”

Missing what he still calls his second home, Lionel Messi is openly looking forward to returning to the place that shaped his career. But the real question remains: what exactly is going through his mind as he thinks about a possible return to Barcelona?

What’s next for Lionel Messi after the MLS Cup?

With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching and set to unfold across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, global focus has already turned toward the tournament, and one question dominates the conversation: Will Lionel Messi take part?

Despite performing at an elite level and showing no signs of slowing down, uncertainty still surrounds his future.

While speaking to journalist Gaston Edul, Messi discussed his next steps about the World Cup and the fact that he might rest up before making any decisions about his participation.

“It’s been a very long year with many matches, long and demanding… a significant effort,” he said. “We played the Club World Cup, which was a beautiful experience but very exhausting. Now it’s time for a break to prepare properly for what comes next, have a good preseason, and start fresh, as always.”

Lionel Messi’s presence has typified soccer for nearly two decades, but the question of his possible retirement grows louder each year. He can still perform at a top level, but the decision now depends on his motivations for the twilight of his career. So, what do you think? Will we see Messi in Argentina’s iconic sky blue stripes one last time next summer?