David Beckham’s Son Accuses Parents Of Sabotaging His Relationship

Ever since former soccer star David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, married actress Nicola Peltz in April 2022, there has been tension within the Beckham family. Rumors first began during the wedding when Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria. Since then, rumors about the feud have only continued to circulate, but now Brooklyn has finally opened up..

Just recently, Brooklyn shared a series of stories on Instagram, shedding light on his strained family dynamics. He revealed, “The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was “not blood” and “not family.”

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly… Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.”

The family tensions came to the fore last month when David and Victoria allegedly unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. But Cruz quickly took to Instagram to dispel those rumors, stating that their parents “would never unfollow their son” and they “woke up blocked…as did I.”

Brooklyn also shed light on another moment from his wedding day when his mother interrupted his first dance with his wife. For weeks, Brooklyn and Nicola had practiced their dance choreographed to a song performed by Marc Anthony, but Victoria allegedly hijacked the dance leaving Brooklyn feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” in front of 500 wedding guests.

Nearly three years later, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 with no member of the Beckham family present. He explained the reason behind the ceremony, saying it was “so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Despite all this tension, Brooklyn and Nicola, who live in Los Angeles, traveled to London for David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in March 2025. But as Brooklyn explained, they were “rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.”

He added, “He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

To Brooklyn, it was another example that his “family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.” Peltz has been excluded from “Brand Beckham” since she and Brooklyn first began dating in 2020, he claimed.

In the post, David Beckham’s son alleged that “We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show “our perfect family.” But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

Brooklyn also challenged the narrative that his wife controlled him, stating, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He concluded by saying that all he and Nicola truly want is “peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.” But long before these feelings came to the surface, cracks had already begun to show around one key wedding decision.

The wedding dress that sparked the David Beckham family fallout

The feud reportedly began over the wedding dress. Nicola Peltz was originally supposed to wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, but she later chose not to wear one of Victoria’s designs. Back in August 2022, Nicola made it clear that there was no conflict over the dress. She explained that Victoria’s atelier couldn’t make it.

But at that time, a few sources said that, “Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding.” And now, after all these years, Brooklyn, revealed their side of the story:

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

He also revealed additional tensions leading up to the wedding, claiming, “Weeks before our big day my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Brooklyn Beckham, also described further family conflict during the wedding planning, noting that his mother went so far as to call him “evil” because he and Nicola chose to include their respective nannies at their table, since both were without their husbands. “Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours,” he added.

Now, Brooklyn says he has reached a point in his life where he does not want to “reconcile with my family,” making it clear that his focus is on protecting his peace and the life he is building with Nicola Peltz.