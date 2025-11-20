Emma Hayes Admits Naomi Girma’s Absence Created a Leadership Void in Recent USWNT Games

Naomi Girma’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. She was on the sidelines ever since she joined Chelsea following a million-dollar transfer because of multiple calf injuries. Despite being a star defender for the English club, she missed out on the spring international games this year. Even though she made a brief comeback in June, she sustained another injury that left her sidelined. But finally, as the USWNT prepares for upcoming friendly matches against Italy, she is back. And that sent a jolt of joy through the team, especially the USWNT coach, Emma Hayes.

Girma played an important role in the 2024 Olympics, helping the US team get the gold. With her return, the team is now a force to be reckoned with. Hayes reflected on Girma’s return and said, “I’m just so happy she’s back. I realize more and more the importance of not just her qualities on the field but of her quiet leadership – not just in terms of leading the line, but off the field as well.” Hayes revealed that Girma had assured her that she was fit and coming back to the field.

Let’s just say Hayes felt quite reassured. She continued, “I don’t know why she’d think that we wouldn’t bring her anyway if she’s fit and healthy.” Of course, Naomi Girma was beaming with excitement as well. And Hayes just knew that she’d be the first one in the camp. And the team? They’re happy about Girma’s return, too. After all, they did miss “some of that leadership and that experience at international level.”

Earlier in October 2025, the boss of Chelsea, Sonia Bompastor, hinted at Girma’s return. She claimed that Girma is “a top-class player” and would like to have her on the pitch for as long as possible. But now, it’s time for her to play for the United States.

How does the USWNT roster look with Naomi Girma back in the defensive line?

Girma’s return becomes even more vital with other notable names absent from the roster. The star forward, Trinity Rodman, sprained her MCL in October, putting her out of the roster. Additionally, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the presumptive new number one goalkeeper, is also out due to a fractured orbital cavity. And with the USWNT getting ready to face Italy on November 28, 2025, at the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, and then a rematch on December 1st, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Girma’s presence becomes a major plus point for the team.

The latest USWNT roster blends fresh energy with established experience across all lines. At the goalpost, Claudia Dickey and Mandy McGlynn return with four caps each, while Jordan Silkowitz earns her first call-up. The defensive unit is a mix of rising talents and seasoned anchors, featuring Jordyn Bugg, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Avery Patterson, Lilly Reale, Izzy Rodriguez, Emily Sams, Emily Sonnett, Kennedy Wesley, and newcomer Kate Wiesner. Midfield sees the dynamic pairing of youth and pedigree with Croix Bethune, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Heaps, Jaelin Howell, Claire Hutton, Rose Lavelle, and Lily Yohannes controlling the tempo.

Up front, the attack showcases a potent blend of creativity and finishing power. Jameese Joseph receives her debut opportunity alongside the ever-dangerous Catarina Macario, while Olivia Moultrie and Emma Sears continue building their international scoring touch. Jaedyn Shaw and Alyssa Thompson round out a forward group capable of pace, versatility, and incisive movement, giving the squad a balanced and exciting look heading into their next challenge.

With Girma anchoring the back line again, the USWNT feels whole. But can they dominate Italy in the coming weeks?