Emma Hayes Makes Bold Michelle Agyemang Suggestion Ahead of England vs Spain Euro Final

Michelle Agyemang has been nothing short of a revelation on the field for England at the Euros. In fact, her rapid rise from a hat-trick at the Under-19 European Championship to becoming England’s hero at the Euros has been an inspiring story so far. The 19-year-old phenom has become a sort of super-sub for the Lionesses in the last two games, and the reason they’re in the final in the first place. Now, Emma Hayes has spoken about the young Lioness.

The former Chelsea coach who led Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics gave her two cents on England’s chances of defending their crown in the Euros. Naturally, one of the first names that came up was Agyemang’s. After all, the center forward has delivered clutch performances against Sweden in the quarters and the semi-final against Italy, and did so emphatically.

Replacing Georgia Stanway after 70 minutes against Sweden when England were 2-0 down, she scored the equalizer before England won on penalties. The super-sub did the same thing against Italy after stepping on the field at the 85th minute. However, Emma Hayes believes it’ll be far more difficult to replicate that against Spain.

“As good as Michelle Agyemang’s impact has been with her three goals in four caps, it is another jump up to do it from the start. There is so much a starting centre-forward has to do other than score goals,” the USWNT coach wrote for The Guardian. So Hayes believes coach Sarina Wiegman may not bump Agyemang up to the starting lineup, especially with Alessia Russo in he squad.

