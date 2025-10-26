Emma Hayes Reveals Massive Planning for USWNT Future Amid Lynn Biyendolo’s Pregnancy Reveal

“Our little blessing,” Lynn Biyendolo wrote in her Instagram update on Saturday as she announced that she and her hubby, Marley Williams, are expecting a baby soon. Congratulations started pouring in for the soon-to-be-expanding family, and the Seattle Reign star revealed that she would be stepping away from soccer in two months’ time to focus on herself. But the USWNT will make sure to stand by the celebrity striker to help her go through the entire process, Emma Hayes noted.

The US women will be taking on Portugal on Sunday for an international friendly game. Biyendolo’s revelation just a day before the match obviously has everyone beaming broadly. But it has also gotten many talking about how the national soccer camp can support her during the pregnancy period. In an X post by Golz from October 25, Hayes took on the matter pretty much head-on and shared that Lynn’s announcement comes at a time when the USWNT is also trying to make the lives of expecting players easy.

“…in the USWNT pre-game press conference, Emma Hayes announced that U.S. Soccer is working on a “pre- and post-pregnancy protocol” for USWNT players,” the social media update wrote. Goes without saying that the NWSL’s all-time leading goalscorer will be feeling happy knowing that her team has her back as she charts her way into the unknown waters. But Hayes is sure that Lynn Biyendolo will be able to handle whatever life throws at her without a hiccup.

“I know [Biyendolo] will be supported like all of our players in their pregnancy,” Hayes was further quoted as saying in the post. “[The protocol will center on] how to combine the right things in the right ways and the right specialisms around so that players feel supported; that through their journey of having a baby that feels like they’re doing the right things. But it will also get them back in the safest way possible, depending if it’s a natural pregnancy or if it is a C-section,” the USWNT boss illustrated how the protocol will adapt to the players’ specific requirements.

The protocol is most likely part of the “360 approach” Hayes has taken with the USWNT players, which is a holistic way of reimagining the US women’s team. The process will last from pre-pregnancy to post-pregnancy, and will see an interdisciplinary team formed around each player that will support expecting mothers like Biyendolo on and off the field. And yet, while the coach promises to stand by her players through their motherhood journey, Lynn’s absence from the team ahead of the World Cup could be a problem.

“You don’t realize the impact she’s made for this team, even in my time here, she’s come from the bench in almost every situation we’ve been in and made a major impact. That’s my challenge to my own team. How are we going to fill that? How are we going to fill that void with her absence?” Emma said about how the USWNT could be facing troubles with Biyendolo stepping away.

But while it remains to be seen how becoming a mom changes things for Lynn, she does have a few issues that require urgent attention.

The fans’ time with Lynn Biyendolo could be short

The two-time Olympic medalist last played for the Reign on August 24 and has been out of action since then, tending to a knee injury. Naturally, with the pregnancy announcement, fans will be eager to see if Biyendolo gets enough time in her hands to lace up before stepping away again. Moreover, with Lynn making it clear that she will be attending the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a viewer means that her followers are already on a fixed timeframe regarding seeing her leading the USWNT against its opponents on the pitch.

But hey, even this means that the 32-year-old won’t be seen representing the Stars and Stripes too much going forward, at least she can be happy about how things have changed over the years. In 2023, Lynn noted how the USWNT players face troubles and have no protection against harassment. Thankfully, the situation changed with Alex Morgan leading the pack. Biyendolo couldn’t be more grateful.

“I’m really happy you brought up the anti-harassment policy. I don’t think our league has an anti-harassment policy without you, which is incredible. I don’t even know if there is an NWSL without you. You’ve fought and pushed for that so much,” Biyendolo lauded AM13 in reference to how the latter helped to put an end to the shambolic exhibition that was the WPS (Women’s Professional Soccer) and pave the way for the NWSL.

Now, as she embarks on a new chapter in her life, will Lynn Biyendolo find her colleagues' support once again?