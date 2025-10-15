Emotional Christen Press Makes Raw Retirement Confession Amid Fans’ Anger: “I Was Waiting”

It’s over. Christen Press, the 36-year-old Angel City FC forward, has officially retired. But the journey to this point is a bit messy and emotional. Troubles started when she returned to Angel City after a serious knee injury. She wanted to show she still can. And yet, she barely got time on the field. From the very first games, interim coach Sam Laity kept her mostly on the bench. Fans noticed. They were frustrated, and they weren’t shy about it. “A fireable offense,” one supporter tweeted. Fans were demanding the club give her the minutes she deserved. But what did she get in return?

A few mid-season matches! Yes, it is true! But still, in those matches, she gave some action. It seemed she was back, but the pattern repeated itself. Even with Alexander Straus stepping in as head coach, Press was still mostly sidelined. The sting wasn’t just in the benching, but the club continued to promote her for events like the “Fan Appreciation” match. Fans saw it all and weren’t happy. And then came the BIG Heartbreak. On October 15, Press spoke directly to the world. “I’m retiring from professional soccer, and I’ve decided that this is my last season and my last few games,” she said. But was that the whole story? The real truth only came out later, on her podcast.

On a recent episode of The RE—CAP Show, co-hosted with Tobin Heath, her wife and fellow two-time World Cup champion, Christen Press, shared the private side of her decision. When Heath asked, “How did you come to this decision to retire?” Press didn’t hold back. “I was torn all season, and probably even the season before. If I was a betting woman, I would have bet that I would play one more year because I was waiting for something to force me to stop. I could imagine calling my dad and saying, ‘Dad, the club didn’t want to sign me.’ I could say, ‘My body just can’t play anymore.’ But I couldn’t imagine calling him and saying, ‘I decided not to play. I can play. I love to play, my body’s okay, but I’ve chosen something else. I chose the rest of my life, and I chose it now.’” Now that Press has retired, fans aren’t holding back either.

Fans felt that honesty deep in their hearts. Many had been rooting for her all season, watching every benching, every missed opportunity to shine. “Angel City, you will pay for your crimes 😭,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Oh man, what a terrible thing to wake up to… 💔💔💔… f— this club.” And one more fan added: “This club is a disgrace, spineless, and unworthy of a single fan… love you Press.” And this anger is genuine, as the club failed to show the world its brightest star. But who influenced her to retire? Seems it’s her partner!

Christen Press reveals how her partner influenced her retirement decision

Winner of two World Cups and a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Christen Press had an outstanding career. With 155 national team appearances, 64 goals, and 43 assists, her legacy is undeniable. But she was different! From Sweden to Manchester City, Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals, and Angel City, Press has crossed whole continents. But the end of her career was not very successful. Angel City’s first-ever signing in 2022, Press tore her ACL after just eight games. And this left her with four surgeries and 781 harsh days before returning in July 2024.

via Imago Source: Instagram/NWSL

Yet the 2025 season largely saw her on the bench, frustrating fans and testing her own patience. “I know that there is frustration from the fans on me not playing as much, and me not being the same player that I was. I want to say I will never be the same player that I was, but I am absolutely on a journey to be a player that is extraordinary and joyful and scoring and smiling. I hope it can be a season, a journey that people relate to and are inspired by,” she said, acknowledging both the frustration and her ongoing journey. How do you stay inspired when the game you love keeps you sidelined? Love!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier this year, Press and Tobin Heath revealed their marriage. But what’s worth knowing is, Heath retired in July 2025, and Christen Press admitted her wife’s decision influenced her own. “She would absolutely hate me saying this but a lot,” she said. “I think it is time for my family to move on to our next chapter. We are going to be a part of this game forever, but it’s time for it to look different for us.” As she steps off the field, Press leaves behind more than goals; she leaves a story that will stay with us forever.