Enzo Fernandez Net Worth, Salary & Contract in 2025: How Much Does the Chelsea and Argentina Star Earn?

“Another final. Chelsea is back where it never should have left, I am so proud of this group of people who deserves it more than anyone. We will go for everything now. Enjoy Blues, see you on Sunday,” Enzo Fernandez wrote after Chelsea made it to the FIFA Club World Cup final. This comes a little over a month removed from their UEFA Conference League win.

“My first title with this group. We deserved it more than anyone, and what a way to end the season,” the Argentine soccer star had posted after that milestone. Needless to say, a Club World Cup title would be another jewel in the 24-year-old’s trophy cabinet. What started with a World Cup win in 2022 has now steamrolled into a flourishing club career. So here’s a look at the FIFA World Cup winner’s growing financial potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s Enzo Fernandez’s net worth in 2025?

The Argentine has never disclosed his net worth to the world, but a rumor is that the midfielder will be worth about $5 million in 2025. However, that number may be outdated. You see, it’s futile trying to track down Fernandez’s exact net worth because that’s a moving target. In the last three years, the Argentinian national team star’s finances have grown exponentially.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Enzo Fernandez

It all started when he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and other soccer legends. Suddenly, the big European clubs were interested in Enzo Fernandez. In no time, the youngest, who played with River Plate in Buenos Aires, was on his way to Benfica. The Portuguese soccer club locked in a five-year, 10 million Euro (approx.) deal, but just a year later, he signed a historic deal with Chelsea.

What’s Enzo Fernandez’s salary in 2025?

During his time with the Lisbon club, Fernandez earned a 2.5 million Euro yearly salary. Despite his move to Chelsea, the Portuguese club will always have a special place in the 24-year-old’s heart. “That’s changed my life,” the midfielder said in an interview with Chelsea. “I’ll always feel grateful to Benfica. They’ve opened the doors of Europe to me. I feel very thankful for what the club’s done for me,” he added.

However, his salary went through the roof after joining Chelsea in 2023. The English Premier League club paid a British-record fee of £106.8 million ($144.1 million) to Benfica for the midfielder. The deal resulted in a massive, almost 8x salary hike for the 24-year-old, who now earns £9.36 million (gross) annually. That’s 12.4 million in USD. Then again, this isn’t a short-term contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about the Argentine’s contract details in 2025

In January 2025, Enzo Fernandez signed the historic deal with Chelsea. The massive £106.8 million, eight-and-a-half-year deal eclipsed Jack Grealish’s £100 million signing with Manchester City in 2021. The British club agreed to pay £30 million upfront to Benfica in exchange for the Qatar World Cup winner, and the rest of the money would come in five instalments.

via Imago FIFA Club World Cup – Chelsea VS Fluminense Chelsea player Enzo Fernandez in action during the semi-final FIFA Club World Cup between Chelsea and Fluminense at The Meatlife Stadium in New Jersey, NJ on July 8, 2025. Photo by Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM New Jersey NJ PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xGuerinxCharles/ABACAx

The transfer didn’t come without its fair share of drama, as River Plate also had a sell-on clause when Benfica acquired Fernandez from them. Transfer Market reported that River Plate also earned a significant portion of the £30 million upfront payment. Thankfully, the deal finally went through in the final hours of the 2023 transfer window.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A year later, in April 2024, Chelsea extended the attacking midfielder’s stay by another year after activating his extension clause. That means Enzo Fernandez will now stay with the team until June 2032. “I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch,” Fernandez said when signing with Chelsea. Now, the 2025 Club World Cup finalist has the opportunity to help the team earn two titles within a two-month window.