Enzo Fernandez Raises Concern Over Playing Conditions in the USA Ahead of Club World Cup Final

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final is knocking at the door. And of all things that could become a cause for concern, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has raised concerns about something FIFA can’t do anything about. The standout midfielder who notched an assist in the 56th minute to help put the final nail in Fluminense’s coffin in the semi-finals made a concerning confession.

Although the Argentinian made a significant contribution in his team’s win against the Brazilian club, that performance drained him, literally. As the New Jersey heat soared to 95 degrees (Fahrenheit), it took a toll on the Chelsea star, who had to lie down on the grass to recover. “The truth is, the heat is incredible. The other day I got a little dizzy in the game,” said Fernandez.

“I had to throw myself to the ground because I was really dizzy,” added the 24-year-old during an interview with ESPN. Now, with the final looming over their heads, Enzo Fernandez believes the heat could once again cause serious problems. “The truth is, playing in that temperature is very dangerous. It’s very dangerous,” the soccer star told ESPN.

This story is developing…