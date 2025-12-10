FIFA 2026 World Cup Doubles Fans’ Trouble Over Major Financial Surge for Visitors

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is gearing up to be the biggest one yet, and it’s being touted as a big celebration of football for all of North America. But, as we get closer to the opening whistle, things are getting a bit messy with all the controversies popping up. Fans are really upset about dynamic ticket pricing and a resale marketplace that jacks up prices while FIFA rakes in double commissions.

Plus, cities are missing out on millions in tax revenue just to meet the governing body’s demands, and it’s only adding to the frustration. This heated situation really sets the scene for the latest crisis. According to The Athletic, hotels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are raising their room rates by hundreds of dollars a night for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Their analysis shows that prices have jumped by more than 300 percent, especially around the opening matches in the 16 host cities. One of the standout findings is a hotel in Mexico City that goes for $157 a night in late May. But come June 10 and 11, right around the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa, the price jumps to a whopping $3,882 on the Marriott Bonvoy app. That’s a staggering increase of 2,373%!

This isn’t just a one-off situation; it’s something that’s happening all over the place. Another study looked at 96 hotels and found that the average nightly rate for an opening game shot up to $1,013, which is quite a leap from $293 just three weeks earlier.

Mexican host cities are seeing some pretty wild increases, with average jumps of 961% in Mexico City, 466% in Monterrey, and 405% in Guadalajara. The financial burden really reaches far into the United States, too. In Houston, which saw the biggest jump among U.S. cities at 457%, fans are dealing with a new challenge since many hotels are either sold out or have strict minimum-stay rules, making it tough to find a place to stay.

Significant spikes are also documented in Kansas City (364%), Atlanta (344%), and the San Francisco Bay Area (342%). This accommodation crisis really adds to the problems FIFA already has, especially with fans not being too thrilled about this new rule.

FIFA’s new hydration rule

FIFA has announced that starting with the 2026 tournament, every game will feature a three-minute hydration break in each half. The breaks will start after the 22-minute mark. Before, cooling breaks were only required when it got hotter than 32°C, but FIFA has now decided that this rule will apply everywhere, no matter the venue, the weather, or if the stadium has a roof.

Chief Tournament Officer Manolo Zubiria shared the details about the new structure, saying, “For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, [or] temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break. It will be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves.”

The main question? What happens if there’s an injury stoppage at the 20-minute or 21-minute mark? Zubiria mentioned that if the injury stoppage is still happening, they’ll handle it right there with the referee. And the fans definitely weren’t pleased with this change.