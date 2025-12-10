Gianni Infantino’s Donald Trump Meet-Up Deepens FIFA’s Ongoing Turmoil Months Before 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be hosted in North America, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting and eagerly awaited sporting events we’ve ever seen. With 48 teams going head-to-head in 104 matches spread across 16 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the anticipation is huge. This is a big step for the global game, and it’s all about grabbing the attention of billions of fans.

However, this big vision is somewhat getting lost in a bunch of operational issues and fans feeling left out. It’s really putting a damper on FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s leadership and raising questions about the organization’s ethics as we get closer to the tournament.

The FIFA President’s position is under direct scrutiny following a formal complaint filed by human rights organization FairSquare, which accuses him of breaching FIFA’s statutory duty to remain politically neutral. On X, @politvidchannel reported: “FIFA could remove Gianni Infantino as FIFA President for giving Donald Trump a made-up ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ on live TV. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been accused of breaching FIFA’s ethics codes.”

According to FairSquare, giving a prize like that to a sitting political leader clearly goes against FIFA’s rules. The complaint also hints that if Infantino went ahead on his own to create the award, it might be seen as an “egregious abuse of power.” There’s a real leadership crisis going on, and on top of that, the ticketing strategy is super unpopular and all over the place, which has really upset a lot of people.

Fans who put down hundreds of dollars on “Right to Buy” tokens were faced with an ultimatum to buy tickets without knowing the final price. When they found out, it turned out that most would only be able to access the priciest seating options.

To make things even trickier, FIFA uses a dynamic pricing model that’s already pushed up prices for a lot of matches. And the resale prices are pretty shocking! Well, a ticket that was originally $2,030 for the final got re-listed the very next day for a whopping $25,000. Also on the pitch, there’s been a big change to how the game flows, and it’s left a lot of fans feeling pretty disappointed.

Not happy with whatever is going on with FIFA

FIFA has decided to introduce mandatory three-minute hydration breaks at the 22-minute mark of each half for every match, no matter what the weather is like at the stadium. This change is set to impact the flow of the game significantly. It used to be that cooling breaks were only required when it got hotter than 32°C. But now, FIFA has decided that this rule will apply everywhere, no matter the venue, the weather, or even if the stadium has a roof.

Chief Tournament Officer Manolo Zubiria shared the details about the new structure.

“For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, [or] temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break. It will be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves.”

While framed as a player welfare measure for expected high temperatures, the blanket application has drawn skepticism and accusations that the pauses are designed to create lucrative in-game television advertising slots. All these issues really create a concerning environment for an organization getting ready to host its main event.