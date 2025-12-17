“Never Chase Reality.” The official slogan has been revealed by U.S. Soccer for the USMNT’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. This ninety-second anthem film, narrated by actor and comedian Marcello Hernandez, aims to celebrate belief, defiance, and memorable moments from the USMNT as the tournament approaches. However, from the viewpoint of Megan Rapinoe, one of American soccer’s most celebrated figures, the intended message appears to have fallen short.

In the most recent episode of her podcast “A Touch More,” former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe delivered a generally blunt assessment of the slogan, underscoring a significant misunderstanding. “The team’s slogan going into the World Cup, this was like their drop, and their slogan is ‘Never chase reality.’ I was like, guys, I don’t think it’s saying what you think it’s saying,” Rapinoe said.

She proposed a simpler alternative: “I’m kinda like, why didn’t we just stick with, ‘Dream big?’ To me, it said like you already think you’re not good. So, I didn’t like that.”

Rapinoe’s critique, presented in the company of her partner Sue Bird and sportscaster Katie Nolan, addresses a fundamental tension within the U.S. men’s program as it gears up to co-host the world’s largest sporting event. Her statement reconsiders “Never Chase Reality” not as a daring proclamation of ambition, but rather as an implicit acknowledgment of inferiority—a suggestion that the team’s aspirations exist in a realm detached from its true capabilities.

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe of USA misses her penalty in the shootout as Sweden plays USA at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023. (Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

This viewpoint is offered by an athlete whose career exemplifies the transformation of ambitious aspirations into concrete achievements. Megan Rapinoe, a distinguished two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, stands out as one of only 14 American players to surpass 200 caps.

Notably, she is the sole athlete to have claimed both the Ballon d’Or Féminin and the World Cup Golden Ball. Nevertheless, the intended significance of the slogan, as expressed by its creators and narrator, is undoubtedly more aspirational.

Quite the difference in the meaning of what Megan Rapinoe talked about

Apart from Megan Rapinoe’s critique, the significance of the slogan has been expressed by those who played a role in its development. The federation characterizes it as a phrase that “reflects the journey to 26 for the Men’s National Team,” aimed at inspiring a new generation of supporters while embodying the “relentlessness, fearlessness, and unyielding spirit” of the program.

In a similar vein, Marcello Hernandez, in the campaign’s announcement, portrayed it as a representation of the American dream. “Never chasing reality means ignoring the odds and daring to dream,” he remarked. Catherine Newman, the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for U.S. Soccer, remarked that the campaign honors “the resilience of our players and the passion of our fans as we unite behind a common purpose.”

Yet, the difference between the slogan’s intended boldness and the feeling of fragility highlighted by Megan Rapinoe reflects the pivotal moment facing the USMNT. The squad, frequently referred to as a “golden generation,” bears the burden of increased expectations, especially following their departure in the round of 16 during the 2022 tournament.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has boldly established a championship benchmark, declaring openly that the objective is to secure the World Cup, while drawing motivation from the legendary “Miracle on Ice” story. Players such as Tim Ream and Tyler Adams have resonated with that overarching aspiration.

However, the historical context is clear: merely eight nations have claimed victory in the men’s World Cup, while the USMNT has only reached the quarterfinals, a feat achieved in 2002. The impact of “Never Chase Reality” on its audience—whether it fosters a sense of unity among fans or inadvertently highlights feelings of self-doubt—will likely hinge on the performances witnessed on the field in the upcoming summer.