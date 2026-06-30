Mexican Fans Cause Chaos Outside Rivals Hotel; Moroccans Arrested: Wildest 24 Hours of the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup rarely slows down once the knockout stage begins, and the opening four Round of 32 matches proved exactly why. Across a whirlwind 24-hour stretch spanning the opening Round of 32 fixtures and their immediate aftermath, fans witnessed stunning comebacks, one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, a VAR decision that divided the football world, emotional scenes in the stands, celebrations that spilled onto the streets, and even off-field mind games before the next knockout clash.

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The day started with Japan losing to Brazil in a heartbreaking manner

Japan looked ready to script history in the game against Brazil, but the Joga Bonito had a different plan. The game started off well for the Samurai Blue with a long-range goal from Kaishu Sano in the 29th minute to take a deserved lead into halftime.

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But the second half belonged to Brazil. Within 11 minutes of the restart, Casemiro headed home the equalizer. As Brazil grew into the game, Japan gradually lost the defensive shape that had frustrated the five-time world champions for much of the first half. For long stretches, it looked as though the match was heading for extra time before Gabriel Martinelli finally found the breakthrough in the closing moments to complete Brazil’s comeback and seal a 2-1 victory.

What had looked like one of the tournament’s biggest upsets turned into one of its most heartbreaking defeats. After the final whistle, many Japanese players and supporters were visibly emotional as another World Cup campaign ended just short of the quarterfinals.

Brazil’s Matheus Cunha (9) consoles Japan’s Ao Tanaka (7) at the end of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

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Ao Tanaka was so heartbroken that he was on the ground crying after the loss. Many supporters were also seen wiping away tears while applauding and backing the team.

After the game, coach Hajime Moriyasu said, “The gap between us is closing now,” reflecting his belief that Japan had once again shown it could compete with one of football’s traditional powers despite the result.

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The Brazilian players also stopped their celebration after Neymar, Matheus Cunha and Weverton went on the pitch and consoled the Japanese players. We could see some of the Brazilian fans also consoling the Japanese fans in the stands.

Those gestures never changed the result, but they reminded everyone that football always carries moments beyond wins and losses. Although Japan’s World Cup journey ended in disappointment, they left the tournament with widespread admiration across the football world.

The one team that hasn’t earned the respect of fans is Germany

Germany’s World Cup dream came crashing down against Paraguay in one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history. After 90 minutes, the teams were locked at 1-1. Germany thought they had found the winner in extra time when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner, but the referee overturned the goal following a VAR review after ruling that Waldemar Anton had fouled goalkeeper Orlando Gill. The decision immediately sparked debate, with several former players and pundits arguing the contact was too minimal to justify overturning what would have been the winning goal.

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And that decision set up a tense penalty shootout where the pressure finally broke Germany.

Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade failed to convert their penalties, but Manuel Neuer stepped up and saved the final two Paraguayan spot kicks to force sudden death. Germany ultimately missed three penalties, and Jonathan Tah skied his effort before José Canale converted the decisive kick to send Paraguay through. The defeat also marked Germany’s first-ever loss in a World Cup penalty shootout, adding another painful chapter to the nation’s recent struggles at major tournaments.

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Reuters Germany fans in Berlin during their penalty shootout with Paraguay. REUTERS/Maryam Majd

After the loss, German fans were left heartbroken. Across the Berlin watch party, supporters stood frozen as Manuel Neuer dived one way while the ball rolled into the opposite corner. Some remained motionless after the decisive penalty, while others quietly walked away.

The defeat also marked Germany’s first-ever loss in a World Cup penalty shootout, adding another unwanted chapter to the nation’s difficult run at major tournaments.

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The German media didn’t spare the team.

Bild called it “another German football nightmare” after describing the display as “Slow. Boring. Lethargic.”

Der Spiegel went even further, calling it the “decline of a once great football nation.” It added, “German World Cup failure also bears the name Nagelsmann,” arguing that the pressure now falls not only on the players but also on the head coach.

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Moroccan fans cause chaos in The Hague after a big FIFA World Cup win

Morocco’s victory over the Netherlands sparked celebrations across Morocco and several Dutch cities. While the overwhelming majority remained peaceful, unrest later broke out in parts of The Hague, drawing a police response after clashes erupted during the celebrations.

Morocco had done it again on the biggest stage. They knocked the Netherlands out after a tense penalty shootout and booked their place against Canada in the Round of 16.

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But while the Atlas Lions celebrated another famous World Cup win, the scenes that followed in the Netherlands grabbed the attention of fans for a very different reason.

The game had everything from start to finish. Cody Gakpo gave the Netherlands the lead in the 72nd minute before Issa Diop’s stoppage-time equalizer took the game into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner over the next 30 minutes, sending the match to penalties. After misses from Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville, Ismael Saibari scored the winner as Morocco advanced 3-2.

After the final whistle, huge celebrations broke out across Morocco and several Dutch cities with large Moroccan communities.

Fans filled the streets waving flags, sounding car horns, and celebrating with friends and strangers as dawn approached. In Amsterdam, many gatherings remained peaceful as supporters from both sides embraced after a memorable contest.

But the mood was very different in parts of The Hague. Disorder broke out in the Schilderswijk district, where police said officers were targeted with fireworks and stones before riot units responded with water cannons and baton charges. Around a dozen people were arrested as videos of the confrontations spread across social media. Authorities did not immediately release a detailed breakdown identifying the nationality of everyone arrested.

What began as celebrations after another famous Moroccan victory ultimately became overshadowed by the unrest that followed.

Mexico fans disrupt Ecuador’s sleep cycle before the Round of 32 clash in the World Cup

Mexico has waited years to leave their World Cup knockout pain behind, and Ecuador now stands in the way. The two nations meet again with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

Mexico arrives having won all three group matches without conceding a goal, while Ecuador earned their place after stunning Germany 2-1.

Those results have only added more excitement before another important meeting between these familiar opponents.

But before either team stepped onto the pitch, the spotlight shifted outside Ecuador’s team hotel in Mexico City.

Hundreds of Mexican fans gathered after midnight with drums, horns, loudspeakers, and nonstop chants through the night. Several videos showed Ecuador players watching from their hotel windows as the noise continued for hours.

There were even reports suggesting many Ecuador players were unable to get proper sleep until early in the morning, raising fresh questions about fan involvement before major matches.

Hotel disturbances before major football matches have occasionally been used by supporters around the world as a psychological tactic, although clubs and governing bodies routinely discourage the practice as unsporting.

But the attention is now back on the football field, where Mexico enters the Azteca with home support. Javier Aguirre called Mexican supporters the team’s “12th man” before the knockout clash.

Mexico also knows victory keeps it in the capital for another match, giving it even more incentive to advance.

Ecuador, however, has already shown its quality after upsetting Germany to reach the Round of 32. Mexico may enter as favorites, but after everything the knockout stage has produced over the previous 24 hours, few would be willing to rule out another surprise.