“Might Never Play”: Jamal Musiala’s Horrifying Injury Scares Fans After Club World Cup Quarterfinals

It was a clash of giants at the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich faced off for a semi-final berth, and the Ligue 1 champions earned their spot by beating the German club 2-0. Yet, one of the most visually horrific on-field injuries in recent memory overshadowed that win and everything else on the night. And for Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala’s injury was a far bigger blow than just losing the Club World Cup final.

What’s worse? The 22-year-old future Bayern Munich superstar had just recently returned to 100% from a previous injury. A torn hamstring muscle kept the striker out for 71 days since April, and he made a roaring comeback against Auckland on June 14, scoring a hat-trick. Musiala was also firing on all cylinders for Germany in the Club World Cup, scoring 3 goals in 4 appearances. Unfortunately, all that came to a shocking end, and left fans doubting his return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The devastating injury happened late in the first half, when Musiala was gunning for the ball near PSG’s post. However, the Bayern forward and PSG’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma only had eyes for the ball. So when Donnarumma jumped for it, his weight fell on Jamal Musiala’s left foot, who ran into the goalie. The sheer torque of the collision snapped Musiala’s ankle, and fans don’t believe he’ll be back anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They didn’t agree when Fabrizio Romano revealed the diagnosis and the recovery time. “Jamal Musiala has broken his left fibula and damaged several ligaments, reports BILD. Musiala will likely be out for 4-5 months,” he wrote on X. However, the fan immediately expressed skepticism. “Out for 4-5 months? He might never play at a high level ever again,” one stunned fan said after witnessing the horrific injury.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…