Fans Send in Prayers for Lionel Messi’s Ailing Father as Family Faces Difficult Time During FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi had barely gotten over his first goal against Algeria when emotions took over. The Argentina captain scored the opener in the 17th minute of Argentina’s 3-0 win in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game and then wiped his tears away with his jersey. While Messi later completed a historic hat-trick, it was that emotional moment that many fans remembered most. After the match, Messi revealed the tears were due to “difficult days” and were “completely unrelated to football.” Now, reports suggest those emotions may have been connected to his father’s health, which has brought support from fans around the world.

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The exact reason behind Messi’s emotional reaction was later discussed by Argentine journalist Eduardo Feinmann during an appearance on Radio Mitre on June 17. According to Feinmann, “This has to do with his father (Jorge Messi). His father is not in good health. For quite some time now, several months, since last year,” Feinmann said.

He added, “And this week there were some situations that slightly worsened his health, and Messi is going through this internal struggle. In other words, like any human being.” Reports have also claimed that Jorge suffered a medical episode at home in January and was later taken to the hospital. Since then, he has undergone cardiovascular and neurological tests, although no official diagnosis has been made public.

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For Messi, the situation is especially heartbreaking given the role his father has played throughout his life. Jorge has been by his side from the beginning, helping guide his move from Argentina to Spain as a teenager and supporting every stage of his rise to football greatness. Even today, he remains closely involved with Messi as his agent and business manager.

The timing makes it more emotional. Messi is now 38 years old and has repeatedly suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will likely be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. But even as he battles his own demons off the field, he keeps making history.

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Messi is the first man to play in six World Cups. The match was also his 200th appearance for Argentina, while his hat-trick took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, tying the men’s all-time scoring record in the tournament.

Still, when the final whistle blew, many fans were talking less about the records and more about the tears. Now that the real reason has come to light, fans on X have been sharing messages of support, prayers, and well-wishes for Messi and his family.

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Fans send prayers as Lionel Messi’s father faces health concerns during World Cup

“Please get well soon, sir. Prayers and strength to Leo and his entire family, ” One fan added. Another added, “Be strong for us so Papa can witness this last dance.” The reactions make sense when you look at Jorge Messi’s journey with his son.

Jorge Messi has been there since day one. Before becoming Messi’s agent and business manager, Jorge lived a very ordinary life in Argentina. He worked at the steel company Acindar in Villa Constitución. Even after long workdays, he still made time to take his son to training and matches.

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When Messi was a child, Jorge also coached him at Grandoli in Rosario, where those early steps with the ball began. Life became harder when Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at 11. The treatment was expensive, and it put real pressure on the family. Jorge kept searching for ways to support his son, trying to protect both his health and his football dream.

A major turning point came when Barcelona agreed to cover Messi’s treatment in 2000. Jorge handled the discussions and helped make the move to Spain possible. Even after the move, things were not easy. Messi struggled with homesickness in his early years in Barcelona, so Jorge stayed with him at that time while much of the family remained in Argentina.