1win Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026 With Luis Suarez Partnership and “Up in the Air” Aerial Football Challenge

As football fans around the world turn their attention to the FIFA World Cup 2026, international entertainment brand 1win has unveiled two major football-themed initiatives: the appointment of football legend Luis Suarez as the company’s official football expert and ambassador, alongside the launch of Up In The Air, a spectacular aerial football challenge filmed in Brazil.

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One of the most accomplished forwards of his generation, Suarez joins 1win for the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Throughout the tournament, he will provide exclusive match predictions, tactical analysis, and expert commentary for the global 1win audience. 1win will publish his insights across its platforms, including BetWave and 1win Markets, offering fans a professional player’s perspective on the world’s biggest football competition.

As part of the partnership, Suarez will also participate in a range of football-focused digital activations and social media content created for international audiences.

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“Luis Suarez represents football passion, elite performance, and a deep understanding of the game. We are excited to welcome him to 1win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and provide our audience with unique expert content from one of football’s most respected figures,” said a spokesperson for 1win.

To further celebrate the tournament, 1win has also launched Up In The Air — one of the brand’s most ambitious football-themed entertainment projects to date.

Filmed in Brazil, the challenge saw two footballers take to the skies on separate 1win-branded hot-air balloons, rising 1,000 metres above the ground before attempting to pass a football between each other. The project was created in collaboration with popular content creator Alexandra Chistova (@sashachistova), who followed the action from a helicopter acting as referee and commentator.

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The production required more than two months of preparation and involved a team of over 20 specialists. Strong winds delayed filming for eight days before suitable weather conditions allowed the challenge to take place.

By combining world-class football expertise with large-scale entertainment activations, 1win aims to deliver a unique World Cup experience for football fans throughout FIFA World Cup 2026.

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About Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Uruguay national team and one of the most decorated strikers of the modern era. His achievements include two European Golden Shoes, a UEFA Champions League title, five Spanish league championships, and the Best Player award at the 2011 Copa América.

About 1win

1win is a global entertainment brand operating at the intersection of sports, digital culture, gaming, and online entertainment. Through innovative campaigns, exclusive partnerships, and large-scale content projects, 1win creates unique experiences for millions of users worldwide.