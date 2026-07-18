“A Bit Disrespectful”: English Legend Fires Back at Critics Calling Lionel Messi’s Argentina ‘Average’

The 2026 World Cup final has strangely seen the defending champions enter the game as underdogs. From being call a on-man team to being deemed as an average team, Argentina has had several labels attached to them. But now, a former English international has jumped to their defense.

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Rio Ferdinand was candid in previewing the final as he spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the World Cup final. “I think it’s hard to bet against Argentina. I think that they’ve shown such great character, determination, and grit. I think people have been a bit disrespectful in saying they are an average team. They’re not.”

Argentina reached the World Cup final after a difficult knockout journey. They needed extra time against lowly Cape Verde and Switzerland, while Egypt and England gave them a massive scare. They scraped results despite not being at their best, and that was not the sign of an average team, according to Ferdinand.

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“They’ve got one of the best players who’s ever played the game. And even though he’s 39, still one of the best players on the planet. And they’ve got a great team,” Ferdinand was full of praise for Lionel Messi, who inspired them to another final. With eight goals, Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot and is just one assist shy of the best assist maker as well.

“You don’t do what they’ve done in finals, in big competitions over the last few years. World champions, and you call them average,” Ferdinand had high respect for the recent finals record of Argentina. La Albiceleste won the last four major finals they played. From a World Cup final to two Copa Americas and a Finalissima, they have been winning all the finals since 2021.

However, despite Ferdinand having maximum respect for Argentina, he still put Spain as his preferred team to win the World Cup final.

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“And in times of stress and duress, they become better and stronger. But saying that, I do think Spain will win the game,” he concluded.

Spain have been one of the best teams in the World Cup so far. The reigning European champions conceded only one goal en route to the finals. Although their offense hasn’t flourished, they showed enough nous to get results. By beating France 2-0 in the semifinal, they produced a statement performance.

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Aymeric Laporte raised the heat before the final by taking a dig at Argentina’s preferential treatment at the tournament. The defender claimed he wanted a fair game with tactics dominating instead of the constant fouls and refereeing interventions.

The battle lines are drawn, and everyone’s picking sides as the biggest game in soccer is just 24 hours away.