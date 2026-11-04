“A Tragedy”: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Lead Tributes to Jesús de Miguel

Football has found itself united in grief after losing one of its own. And as tributes continue to pour in for Jesús de Miguel, two of the sport’s biggest names, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have also shared their heartfelt condolences.

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The 30-year-old CD Tenerife forward died on Tuesday, November 3, following a cardiac arrest after a frightening collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division fixture. His sudden passing has left teammates, supporters, and some of football’s biggest personalities struggling to find the right words.

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Messi was among the first global superstars to acknowledge the tragedy. The Inter Miami forward took to his Instagram Story, sharing a photograph of De Miguel alongside a message for his grieving family and friends. “There are no words… My deepest condolences and lots of strength to his entire family and friends. May he rest in peace,” Messi wrote.

Ronaldo also joined the growing list of football figures paying their respects. The Al-Nassr captain shared a black-and-white photo of De Miguel celebrating a goal, along with a brief but emotional message. “A tragedy. No words… Sending strength to his family. Rest in peace,” the Portuguese superstar wrote.

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The tributes from Ronaldo and Messi reflect the grief spreading far beyond Spanish football. Several leading clubs, players, and managers have also expressed their sorrow over the Tenerife forward’s death.

Kylian Mbappé was among those who reacted to the heartbreaking news. The Real Madrid forward shared his sadness on social media, writing: “So much sadness. There are no words.”

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Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Raphinha made it clear that football was the last thing on his mind after his team’s Champions League victory over Aston Villa. Despite scoring twice, the Brazilian chose to dedicate his post-match message to De Miguel’s family. “Today I don’t want to talk about football; I want to send a message to the family of Jesus – may he rest in peace. From the club, I want to send a message of strength to the family,” Raphinha said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also struggled to put the tragedy into words. “To see a colleague lose his life in such a manner, it’s beyond any words that I can put today,” the Spanish coach said. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Liverpool were among the clubs that shared messages of condolence. Former Barcelona defender and FC Andorra co-owner Gerard Piqué also paid tribute, writing, “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesús.”

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The loss was also acknowledged across European competitions. UEFA arranged moments of silence at its matches this week, while Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures saw teams pay their respects. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Villarreal even opted not to play the competition’s customary anthem before their home matches.

Other sporting personalities joined the tributes. Rafael Nadal expressed his “terrible sadness” over the news, while Real Madrid manager José Mourinho acknowledged the emotional burden on both De Miguel’s family and Owono.

“I think it’s something very shocking for the world in general, so imagine for the world of football,” Mourinho said.

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The Portuguese manager also recognized the difficult position of the Andorra goalkeeper, who was involved in the collision. “It’s a very, very difficult moment for the other player involved in the situation,” he added.

De Miguel’s Tenerife teammates also shared deeply personal tributes. Midfielder Juanjo Sánchez remembered their everyday moments together, including their walks after training. “You let me into your heart, and you earned a place in mine, as we shared moments of laughter every single day and took walks barefoot after our training sessions,” Sánchez wrote.

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Striker Enric Gallego described De Miguel as “one of the best people” he had ever met, thanking him for his camaraderie, character, and humanity. Beyond the footballing tributes, the tragedy has hit Tenerife particularly hard.

The club expressed its devastation and stood alongside De Miguel’s family as they requested privacy during their difficult moments. Tenerife also announced six official days of mourning and suspended club activities. Players, staff, and officials will attend the striker’s funeral in Navahermosa, Toledo, while supporters will have an opportunity to pay their respects at the stadium on Saturday.

De Miguel joined Tenerife from Castellón in 2025 and played an important role in the club’s promotion to Spain’s second division. Before that, he represented several lower-division sides, including Leganés and Unionistas de Salamanca. For his teammates, however, his legacy extends well beyond his on-pitch performances.

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As the football world continues to remember the 30-year-old, messages from Ronaldo, Messi, and countless others share a sentiment: some losses leave a silence even football’s biggest voices cannot fill.