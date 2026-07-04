“Absolute Disgrace”: Ex-England International Slams Horrible Conditions for Three Lions Against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has already produced thrilling encounters. Now, England will face co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a venue renowned for its intimidating atmosphere and unique playing conditions. Jamie O’Hara questioned whether it was fair for the Three Lions to face a team so well accustomed to conditions that have troubled visiting sides for decades.

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“I think it’s an absolute disgrace that we’re playing at the Azteca,” said O’Hara, an English former football player and manager on Talksport. “The teams that have to go to Mexico are at a complete disadvantage. But to play at the Azteca at, you know, 2,200 metres up, whatever it is, right? I think it’s bang out of order. The reason that their record is so good is because they’ve got an advantage. Not because they’re a better team than everyone else.

“It’s easier said than done when you’re grieving out your backside after five minutes. I just think it’s unfair. And I don’t want to make excuses. And I won’t on the day. But it is a mockery. ”

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O’Hara’s concerns are not just about the venue’s reputation but also the formidable challenge it presents. Mexico has lost only two of their 89 competitive matches at the Azteca since the stadium opened in 1966. Even during this World Cup, the Mexicans remain unbeaten at the Azteca, having won all three matches there without conceding a goal. Plus, they remain unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches at the venue, making it one of the toughest assignments for England.

The altitude is another major talking point. Sitting at 7,220 feet (around 2,240 metres) above sea level. To put that into perspective, you’d have to stack around 50 Wembley Stadiums on top of each other to reach the same height. Even England manager Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that the altitude presents “a huge advantage” for Mexico.

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In fact, sports scientists have noted that proper acclimatization would require more time than the tournament schedule allows. But it’s not new for hosting nations to have home-field advantages in major tournaments. So, England’s challenge will be to overcome both the physical demands of the altitude and the atmosphere generated by a home crowd.

Beyond the altitude debate, England faced off-field challenges heading into the round-of-16 match. The concern was not around O’Hara’s call-out but around the safety of supporters. Reports indicated that FIFA also got an indication of possible weather disruption, including flooding. But the major calls came after an unfortunate incident when four Mexico fans died during the celebrations following the country’s round-of-32 win over Ecuador.

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Avoiding a repeat of the tragic events was the highest priority. After thorough discussions, Sunday’s match will start as originally planned, at 6 pm local time (8 pm ET; 1 am Monday BST).