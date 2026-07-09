After Absurd Comments on Kylian Mbappé, Paraguayan Fans Burn His Name as World Cup Chaos Continues

Heated moments from the round-of-32 game between France and Paraguay seem far from over. Players getting physical and Kylian Mbappé ignoring Orlando Gill’s handshake further fueled the bad blood. World Cup moved on, and the controversy was thought to have ended. However, the Paraguayans are far from forgetting the game. One Paraguayan senator’s racist attack on Mbappé and the French striker’s response escalated the issue further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paraguayan fans have now taken to the streets to protest against Mbappé, which has all the ingredients to make the issue worse.

“Paraguayans hung a Kylian Mbappé mannequin from a tree and burned it at the San Juan festival.” Madrid Zone shared a few disturbing images, citing Excelsior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The now-viral images show Paraguay fans burning an effigy resembling Kylian Mbappé during the annual San Juan Ara festival on July 4. It reportedly took place just hours after Paraguay was eliminated from the World Cup. As per the San Juan Ara tradition, Paraguayans scorch a mannequin of an unpopular personality of their choice. After Mbappé’s penalty ousted their team from the tournament, his effigy was made to burn.

While Paraguay made some sneaky fouls and hard tackles against France, it was Kylian Mbappé who led the French contingent. “We knew what kind of match we were going to have,” Mbappé said after the game. “We can also get our hands dirty; we know how to do it, we know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready.”

So, while Mbappé took the battle to the Latin American country’s end, he was made the most hated personality in Paraguay. This hate was not limited to the common fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, made some racist remarks against Mbappé in a series of now-deleted tweets. Mbappé was called “bitter, new money, arrogant, and ugly.” She added that Paraguay’s players should have slapped him after the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French striker took no time to respond. He called the senator a “despicable woman” who was “unworthy” of serving in Paraguay’s Congress. Controversy erupted as the French Football Federation denounced the comments as “utterly abhorrent” and “unacceptable.” The Paraguayan government also condemned the comments. The remarks are “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.”

Just when it was thought that the controversy had ended, the footage from the San Juan Ara festival escalated it further.

Controversy around Kylian Mbappé may take a legal turn

The French prosecutors may be opening a legal suit against the Paraguayan senator, holding her responsible for their remarks. It is to be seen whether she gets charged with aggravated public insult or incitement to hatred or violence. According to a report by the Guardian, an inquiry was launched after the French Football Federation filed a complaint with the national unit for combating online hate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remarks were allegedly made because of the victim’s actual or perceived origin, ethnicity, nationality, race, or religion,” the Paris prosecutor’s office noted.

The senator later deleted her controversial tweets against Mbappé. She has also offered an apology. However, she also demanded the same from the French striker. “Now I expect you to do the same: withdraw your remarks and apologise to me. I will not tolerate your aggression. You have no idea who I am, and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD. This is gender-based violence, plain and simple,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it is almost certain that what started as a heated moment on the field is now taking a legal turn. It may get the diplomatic channels of both France and Paraguay involved.