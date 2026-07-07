After Loss To Belgium, Christian Pulisic & USMNT Cash In Six-Figure Historic Payout At World Cup 2026

The United States’ World Cup campaign might have come to an end earlier than they hoped, but players are still heading home with significant prize money. The USMNT fell to Belgium in the Round of 16, and now, under US Soccer’s collective bargaining agreement, each player on the roster is set to earn a six-figure payday.

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With the USMNT reaching the round of 16, FIFA is awarding the team $15 million in performance-based prize money, as Sports Illustrated’s Sophia Vesely broke it down. That, combined with the $12.5 million awarded to every qualified country for participating, means US Soccer will collect $27.5 million. Under the equal-pay agreement the federation has in place, each player will earn about $473,000.

Essentially, the payout stems from the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2022, which notably equalizes FIFA World Cup prize money between the USMNT and the USWNT, making US Soccer the first national governing body to do so. Twenty percent of the pool goes to the federation, with the remaining 80 percent divided equally between the 26 men’s and women’s players.

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The numbers look like this: $22 million of the $27.5 million goes to the players. After dividing among the players, each member of the two World Cup squads receives about $423,000, regardless of whether they played in the men’s or women’s tournament.

Imago July 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, U.S.; Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected with Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie after scoring a goal that was later disallowed. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

However, that’s not where it ends. The CBA also guarantees $10,000 for every World Cup game for every USMNT player on the final roster. Having played three group stage games, as well as two tournament games, the Americans are set to earn $50,000 in appearance bonuses, bringing their total to about $473,000 before taxes and other deductions.

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Importantly, this is not the final amount the players will earn from the federation. According to the terms of the CBA, the USMNT and the USWNT will also share a portion of US Soccer’s revenue from the apparel and sponsorships from the World Cup, which is another first of its kind.

According to the terms, if revenue is between $55 million and $75 million, players will receive ten percent, which increases to 15 percent if revenue exceeds $75 million. Like earlier, the amount is split equally between the men’s and women’s players.

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Notably, this money is life-changing for several players on the roster. As per the MLS Players’ Association, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter makes about $480,000 annually with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and is doubling his yearly salary. Another example is starting goalie Matt Freese, who makes just under $796,000 from New York City FC of the MLS.

For a squad that was disappointed on home turf, the prize money offers at least one silver lining from an otherwise frustrating end to the tournament.