Alexi Lalas Reveals Why Zlatan Ibrahimović Received FOX Reward Instead Of Him For FIFA Coverage

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is delivering incredible goals, drama, and entertainment on live TV. FOX Sports’ studio coverage has been equally entertaining, with the dynamic between Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and Alexi Lalas stealing the show. The latest gaffe had an ‘Employee of the Month’ award for June at the center, with Lalas calling shots in the award’s presentation.

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Ibrahimovic made his much-anticipated Fox Sports debut with the World Cup on June 11 during the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa. Just 13 days into his stint, he was jokingly handed the ‘Employee of the Month’ award from Fox Sports. Rebeca Lowe handed the award and noted that it was for his contributions during the World Cup. Lalas and Henry cheered the iconic Swede as he thanked the studio for the award, which was probably a one-off to impress Ibrahimovic, who even asked for a pay rise.

When Alexi Lalas posted a throwback photo on his X account a day later, a fan asked him where his employee of the month award was. In a tongue-in-cheek manner, the National Soccer Hall of Famer revealed he was the boss, insinuating the decision to reward Ibrahimovic was his own.

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What made the response even more hilarious was that Lalas revealed on air that he had heard about the award for the first time. Ibrahimovic was boasting about his award and was proud of winning it after just one week. When he asked Lalas whether he liked the award, Lalas said: “I’ve never seen one before, this is incredible.”

Lowe playfully revealed that this was the first award that was ever handed. “We’ve just started that award, I’m being told,” she said on air. “That’s actually the first one that’s ever been given out.”

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The latest instance followed a series of such incidents between the analyst trio. When Lalas headed to the stadium to watch the USA-Australia game, Lowe reminded Lalas has left them. Ibrahimovic sarcastically said “who” before saying “America, you’re welcome,” for getting rid of Alexi Lalas for the day.

Ibrahimovic’s video on X, captioned “The studio will never forget,” showed Henry and Ibrahimovic show off their dribbling and passing skills, keeping the ball away from Lalas, who was frustrated.

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The visible friction between the analysts who are all outspoken was evident on air after the France-Senegal game. When Lalas termed France as arrogant for their lethargic first-half performance against Senegal, Ibrahimovic was furious.

“It’s not arrogance, it’s confidence,” Ibrahimovic replied. “Ignorant people will say it’s arrogance. Intelligent people will say it’s confidence.”

But a few studio analysts believe that the friction brewing might be scripted. Stu Holden, a lead match analyst on Fox, revealed the inside talk on the Sports Media Podcast.

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“Off-camera, these guys are all great professionals. They all get along. And I think they understand, again, that this is TV. Honestly, I think too much is being made of the Alexi thing.”

Whether scripted or genuine, Lalas’s punditry consistently polarizes fanbases.

Alexi Lalas is under growing criticism for the hot-take punditry

Lalas, an MLS Cup champion, transitioned to punditry in 2005 after his retirement in 2003. With over six years of experience as a commentator and lead studio analyst for ESPN, he joined Fox Sports in 2015. The defender modeled his TV persona after controversial analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.

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He makes bold, theatrical comments designed to drive fan and user engagement. One of Lalas’ former USMNT colleagues, Eric Wynalda, did not hold back in the criticism of Alexi Lalas.

“I think it’s been unwatchable at times. I think a lot of people feel that way. Alexi is kind of true to the Fox brand, has been told: “This is what we need you to do, start a fight, say some things, insult some people, say something outlandish that no one will believe, and we’ll see how many people will click into that.” I think the American public has grown up now. I think our community, our soccer community, is way too knowledgeable to fall for that anymore,” on the Soccer Media Podcast.

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Even at the World Cup, he stirred another controversy by describing James Corden in the crudest way possible. When Lowe, Henry, and Ibrahimovic were live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, they were promoting James Corden’s “After Hours,” a nightly hour-long show after each day’s games.

When Lowe asked their opinion on Corden’s show, Lalas used an X-rated term on air to the shock of his fellow crew. “Yeah, what do you guys call him? A full kit w—-r, right? Or whatever it means.”

A “full kit w—-r” implied an adult who wears a complete soccer kit in public. After a few jaw drops from his fellow crew, Lalas realised his mistake and tried to cover up.

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“He’s wearing that thing, he’s all dressed up and ready to go,” he added.

The social media negativity might be at an all-time high, but Alexi Lalas revealed in 2024 that he will not trouble himself with external opinions.

“I don’t care if you like me or you don’t,” he told The Athletic in 2024. “I am as human as I possibly can be with the recognition that, on television, things have to be bigger and bolder.”

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With Lalas handed the full slate during the World Cup, the pundit will continue in the only way he knows, and it will lead to more and more polarizing moments for the fans.