All Team’s Scheduled To Play On 4th July At FIFA World Cup? Is USA Competing?

With FIFA 2026 now in full throttle, with the last stretch of the Round of 32 left, the football fever is now reaching its peak excitement. As for the American fans, this year’s Fourth of July won’t just mean fireworks and backyard barbecues. This Independence Day will start as the world’s biggest football tournament rolls towards the Round of 16 action.

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On July 3, Argentina will face the underdogs of this year’s FIFA, Cabo Verde, at Miami Stadium, with the kick-off timed for 6:00 pm (ET). The Argentinian captain, Lionel Messi, alongside his squad, is the overwhelming favourite to win, as per the stats. They give an 81% chance to win in regulation time and an 89.4% overall chance to make it to the round of 16. They topped the group stage and only conceded one goal.

But one thing we have gathered from this FIFA is that anything can happen; if a powerhouse like Germany can get eliminated in the round of 32, then Cabo Verde can also make it interesting to watch. Although their stats are very low, just 6.8%, to take their journey further, they have put up an incredible performance so far. In the group stages, they didn’t let any teams win, with a draw at every step, even against Spain. Their journey has been nothing more than a fairytale, and they will put in everything, even if the stats are against them. All eyes will be on the 40-year-old cult favorite goalkeeper Vozinha.

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After the first match, the final whistle will blow, and the Kansas City Stadium will prepare for the second kickoff of the day at 8:30 pm (ET). Colombia will face the team Ghana, and with that, it will mark the end of the round of 32. Néstor Lorenzo’s unbeaten Colombian squad enters the match with massive momentum after topping Group K, while Ghana barely made it to the next round, standing in third position in the group.

The projection indicates Colombia has a 64.8% to 68.9% chance of victory, while Ghana shows 11.6% to 13.8%. The remaining 20% of predictions indicate a draw and a chance that the match will lead to extra time.

On July 4th, the co-host, Canada, will face Morocco and will kick off the round of 16. They will play the match in the Houston Stadium. Morocco is heavily favored to win against Canada with a 52.7% chance of winning. Compared to Canada’s 21.7%, with a 25.6% chance of going to extra time.

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Achraf Hakimi Mouh has been leading his team pretty well this year and is on a redemption arc. They became the first African and Arab nation ever to reach the World Cup semifinals. Although they lost to France 2-0, they are leaving no stone unturned this year. After defeating the tall Netherlands team in the round of 32, a win against Canada can happen. The co-hosts have had a good run so far, defeating South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles, thanks to a dramatic 91st-minute winner by captain Stephen Eustáquio in the round of 32.

As for the US fans, they will have to wait until 6th July for the round of 16, where the USA will play Belgium. The host had a comparatively easier 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. As for Belgium, they had one of the most impressive comebacks ever seen against Senegal, recovering from a 2-0 lead in the last minutes before the whistle and sealing their ticket to the round of 16 in extra time.

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The coverage will be available through FOX Sports’ digital platforms, including Peacock (Spanish-language), Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and other participating live TV streaming services.